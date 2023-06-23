Standing oblique twist: How to do it and 5 variations you must try   

The standing oblique twist, also known as standing ab twist, is an excellent exercise to target the entire midsection, aka the core muscles. In fact, it's one of the very few exercises that particularly works on the side abs, also called the obliques.

The primary muscle targeted by the standing oblique twist is the obliques, whereas the secondary muscles include the gluteus medius and minimus, abs and serratus muscles.

Standing ab twist benefits

Standing ab twist stabilizes the core. (Photo via Pexels/Pikx By Panther)

The movements in the standing ab twist engage the entire core muscles, including the obliques and boost strength and stability. Keeping the core muscles strong is important, as they help with spinal movements and posture and stabilize the entire upper body.

Not only does the exercise increase core strength and stability, it also enhances athletic performance and improves overall physical health by making daily movements like twisting, bending and lifting easier and more convenient. The standing oblique twist improves balance and also helps reduce love handles.

How to do the standing oblique twist?

Instructions:

Start standing with your feet positioned at hip-width distance.

Open your arms on the sides, or keep them interlaced together in the front.

Engage your core muscles, and start to twist your upper body to the right and then tp the left.

As you twist, keep the lower body stable, and move only through the torso.

Keep the spine straight and stable throughout the movement.

Repeat for the desired number of reps.

While the standard standing ab twist is easy and can be done by beginners, there are several variations that can level up your core training.

Moreover, you can use different exercise tools like dumbbells, weight plates and a barbell to challenge yourself even more.

Variations of standing oblique twist

Take a look at the five best variations of the standing ab twist exercise:

#1 Standing dumbbell twist

The dumbbell standing oblique twist exercise is beginner-friendly. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

If you're a beginner, you can start with dumbbells to adjust yourself with weights. Just remember to keep the dumbbell close to yourself, and maintain an upright posture.

Hold a dumbbell vertically with both hands, and stand straight.

Lift the dumbbells in front of your chest, and twist your torso to one side followed by the other.

Return to the starting position, and repeat.

To make the exercise more intense, extend your arms straight in front.

#2 Standing weight plate twist

This is another great variation of the standing ab twist that stabilizes the core and also improves grip strength.

Start standing, and keep your feet at hip distance.

Hold a weight plate with both hands in front of your chest.

Twist your torso to the right and left by using the abs and bringing the arms to the same side.

Keep your lower body still.

#3 Standing ab twist with a medicine ball

This is an easy variation of the standing oblique twist. (Photo via Pexels/MART PRODUCTION)

This is also a beginner-level variation of the standing oblique twist exercise.

Grab a medicine ball, and stand straight with your posture upright.

Hold the ball in front of your chest, and keep the arms slightly bent.

Engage your abs, and slowly twist your torso to the left and then to the right. Hold the ball with a tight grip, and keep the abs contracted at all times.

#4 Standing cable twist

This is an isolation exercise that specifically works on the obliques. If you don’t have access to a cable machine, try out this exercise with a resistance band.

Attach a handle to a cable pulley at shoulder level, and hold the handle with both hands.

Stand straight, and keep your legs at shoulder-width distance.

With the arms straight, slowly pull the cable while twisting it across your body to the opposite side.

Continue to pull the cable till your torso gets away from the pulley.

Reverse the movement, and repeat.

#5 Standing barbell twist

Barbell twist is an advanced variation of the standing oblique twist. (Photo via Pexels/Victor Freitas)

This is an advanced variation of the standing oblique twist, and hence, should only be performed when you’ve gained strength and are ready to handle a barbell.

When doing the barbell variation, keep in mind to stop halfway and resist the twist to target the core muscles even more.

Place a light barbell across your upper back, and stand straight with your feet slightly wider than shoulder width. Keep your head and neck stable.

Slowly twist your torso to the left and then to the right while contracting the abs and moving only through the upper body.

Keep the abs as tight as you can when twisting.

You can do the standing oblique twist exercise and its variations as a part of your core training session or can add a few to your full body strength training workout.

Just be consistent with your practice, and make sure you perform each movement correctly. If you're new to strength training, it's best that you start with light weights, and gradually move your way up to heavier weights and advanced variations.

Poll : 0 votes