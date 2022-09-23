Stephen Curry’s Diet and Workout Routine: How Does the Golden State Warriors Star Stay in Peak Shape?

Stephen Curry is an American basketball player for the Golden State Warriors and is regarded as one of the best players in NBA history. He's earned several accolades, including the NBA’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award twice (2015, 2016). He's won the NBA Championship three times (2015, 2017, 2018) and is a six-time NBA All-Star (2014-2019).

Stephen Curry makes basketball look so effortless. But don't you wonder how Curry manages to do it all?

The credit goes to his strict diet and workout routine that he follows consistently. Yes, Stephen Curry is very committed to his training and diet and has established a rigorous routine to maintain his fitness and peak shape.

Stephen Curry’s diet

The NBA star’s diet is overall well balanced and includes all the essential minerals and vitamins that an athletic body needs. Since he is so focused on his rigorous diet, he usually avoids eating after dinner. When it comes to Stephen Curry’s everyday meals, his food is mostly prepared by his chef wife Ayesha. She preps the meals in advance so that there is always something healthy available for Curry to eat as a post-workout meal or snack.

His meals include a balanced diet consisting of natural, whole and fresh foods like eggs, rice, fruits and lots of vegetables. He starts his day with a fresh smoothie or avocado toast followed by a healthy breakfast containing vegetables, protein or a healthy starch cooked by his wife. He loves making his own sandwiches for lunch, which consist of chicken or seafood, and some seasonal fruit along with it.

Curry calls himself a popcorn addict and also has an uncommon food quirk of consuming carbs before a game. While he normally eats healthy and clean, he loads himself up with junk before the game. He eats pasta and popcorn and believes that eating junk takes him back to his childhood days when he used to watch his father play. Luckily, Curry is blessed with good metabolism and gets away with eating whatever he loves.

Stephen Curry’s workout routine

Curry works out at least five to six days a week and takes 1-2 days off. He follows different workout plans depending on his focus, which mostly includes a shooting series, hand-eye coordination series, weighted lunges, and several other exercises. He also follows consistent brain training to improve his decision-making power on the court. His neurocognitive training involves a sensory deprivation chamber, special strobe goggles and many more.

Here’s what Curry’s weekly workout plan looks like:

For chest:

Bench press

Nautilus incline presses

Nautilus presses

Push-ups

Pec deck machine

Incline dumbbell press

Dumbbell flye

For back:

Seated rows

Pull-ups

T-bar rows

Lat pull-downs

For shoulders:

Dumbbell overhead press

Arnold press

Dumbbell front raises

Lateral raises

Shrugs

For triceps and biceps

EZ-bar cable curls

Nautilus curls

Dumbbell hammer curls

Triceps press downs

Along with these exercises, Stephen Curry also performs cardio workouts and prefers treadmill running. Though he is still not as confident, he enjoys playing golf. Post workout, he always makes sure to stretch to maintain flexibility and agility in his body.

Recovery is one of the most important parts of Stephen Curry’s routine for which he performs a lot of stretching exercises like soft tissue restoration and yoga. He also follows a recovery method known as sensory deprivation tanks. It's a technique that includes soaking the body in a tank filled with body temperature water saturated with magnesium and Epsom salts. These minerals help repair body cells, recover muscles and relax the mind.

