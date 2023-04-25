Stress and hair loss: Understanding connection and how to manage it

Stress and hair loss are issues many people experience at some point in their lives.

While hair loss can have a variety of causes, stress is one factor that's increasingly recognized as a significant contributor to hair loss. In this article, we explore the connection between stress and hair loss, and what you can do to prevent and treat the issue.

Stress and hair loss: How they are interlinked?

Preventing and treating stress-induced hair loss (image via Pexels)

Understanding hair growth

To understand the link between stress and hair loss, it's essential to first understand how hair grows.

Hair growth occurs in three phases: anagen phase, catagen phase and the telogen phase. During the anagen phase, the hair follicle actively grows and produces new hair cells. The catagen phase is a transitional period, during which the hair follicle shrinks and prepares to enter the telogen phase. The telogen phase is the resting phase, during which the hair follicle is dormant before it sheds the old hair and begins a new growth cycle.

It's normal to lose some hair every day, as the shedding of old hair is a natural part of the hair growth cycle. However, when hair loss becomes excessive or prolonged, it can be a cause for concern.

Stress and hair loss: The connection

While genetics, age, and hormonal changes can contribute to hair loss, stress is increasingly recognized as a significant factor. When we experience stress, the body releases a hormone called cortisol, which can have a range of effects, including on hair growth.

Cortisol can disrupt the natural hair growth cycle, causing more hair follicles to enter the telogen (resting) phase prematurely. That can lead to increased hair shedding, and eventually, hair loss.

Moreover, stress can also contribute to inflammation, which can damage hair follicles and exacerbate hair loss. Chronic stress can also disrupt balance of other hormones in the body, like androgens, which can contribute to hair loss in both men and women.

Preventing and treating stress-related hair loss

Preventing and treating stress (Image via Pexels)

If you're experiencing hair loss due to stress, there are several steps you can take to prevent and treat this issue:

Manage your stress : The most effective way to prevent stress-related hair loss is to manage stress level. That may involve making lifestyle changes, like getting regular exercise, practicing relaxation techniques like meditation or yoga, or seeking support from friends, family or a mental health professional.

: The most effective way to prevent stress-related hair loss is to manage stress level. That may involve making lifestyle changes, like getting regular exercise, practicing relaxation techniques like meditation or yoga, or seeking support from friends, family or a mental health professional. Eat a healthy diet : A healthy diet rich in vitamins and minerals like iron, zinc and biotin can help support healthy hair growth. Foods, like leafy greens, nuts and seeds, and lean proteins can help promote healthy hair growth.

: A healthy diet rich in vitamins and minerals like iron, zinc and biotin can help support healthy hair growth. Foods, like leafy greens, nuts and seeds, and lean proteins can help promote healthy hair growth. Use gentle hair care products : Harsh hair care products can further damage already weakened hair follicles. Use gentle, sulphate-free shampoos and conditioners, and avoid over-styling or using heat styling tools frequently.

: Harsh hair care products can further damage already weakened hair follicles. Use gentle, sulphate-free shampoos and conditioners, and avoid over-styling or using heat styling tools frequently. Consider medical treatments: In some cases, medical treatments, like topical minoxidil or oral medications may be recommended to help promote hair growth. Consult with a dermatologist or hair loss specialist to determine the best course of treatment for your individual needs.

Stress and hair loss are two issues that can have a significant impact on physical and emotional well-being. While there are a variety of factors that can contribute to hair loss, stress is increasingly recognized as a significant contributor to this issue.

By following the aforementioned tips, you can help prevent and treat stress-related hair loss. Remember that hair loss is a common issue many people experience, so seeking support and treatment can help you feel more confident and comfortable in your own skin.

Poll : 0 votes