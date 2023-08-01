Stretches for Upper Back Pain: 5 Beneficial Stretching Exercises for Upper Back Pain Relief

Stretches for upper back pain go a long way in pain relief and recovery. Regular practice of certain exercises can help ease pain, loosen tight muscles, and also strengthen weak muscles, which, as a result, prevents pain in the future.

Upper back pain and tightness are common problems, especially among people with poor posture and a sedentary lifestyle. The good news is that you can get relief from back pain by doing certain stretches and strengthening exercises. Stretching exercises not only help in relieving upper back pain but also strengthen the surrounding muscles, such as the shoulders and neck and improve their strength and mobility.

5 Best Stretches for Upper Back Pain

Below, we’ve listed the top five stretching exercises that will not only stretch and ease pain in the upper back muscles but will help ease tension and pain in the shoulders, mid back, lower back, and neck as well.

1. Overhead arm stretch

Overhead arm stretch is one of the best stretches for upper back pain. (Photo via Pexels/Michelle Leman)

Overhead arm stretch is one of the easiest stretches for upper back pain. This exercise works on the muscles in the arms, shoulders, neck, and chest, and improves posture while also releasing tight shoulders and back.

To perform this exercise:

Start standing or seated.

Now stretch both arms above your head and then slowly lean towards your left while keeping your arms stretched straight.

Return to the start and then repeat the stretch on the opposite side.

2. Cat-cow stretch

Cat-cow stretch is a relaxing pose. (Photo via Freepik)

The cat-cow stretch is another very relaxing and beneficial stretch to ease upper back pain. This exercise helps increase the flexibility of the upper back, shoulders, neck, and spine, while simultaneously stretching the muscles of the abdomen, hips, and chest.

To perform this exercise:

Start on all fours on a mat. Keep your hands at a shoulder-width distance and your feet behind at a hip-width distance. Keep your neck neutral.

Now, as you inhale, contract your belly button in towards your spine, round your back, and drop your head towards the floor.

Hold the position for a few seconds.

From there, turn your face up and sink your back towards the ground. Again, hold for a few seconds.

3. Knee-to-chest

The knee-to-chest is among the most effective stretches for upper back pain. (Photo via Instagram/jeniayogaparis)

The knee-to-chest is among the most effective stretches for upper back pain. This easy stretching exercise improves the range of motion, eases tightness in the back muscles, and also improves flexibility in the glutes and hamstrings.

To perform this exercise:

Lie on the floor with your legs straight or with your knees bent at a 90-degree angle.

Now, lift your legs and bring them towards your chest. Hug your knees for a few seconds and then move your legs back to their initial position.

You can also do this exercise using one leg at a time.

4. Eagle pose

Eagle pose eases pain in the shoulder blades. (Photo via Pexels/Los Muertos Crew)

The eagle pose is one of the most beneficial stretches for upper back pain in between the shoulder blades. This exercise releases stiff muscles in between the shoulder blades and provides great relief.

To perform this exercise:

Stand straight with your legs positioned comfortably.

Now place your left elbow on your right elbow and take your right hand to interlace it around your left arm.

Hold the position for a few seconds and then repeat the exercise using opposite hands.

5. Child’s pose

Child's pose helps release tight and painful back muscles. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

The child’s pose stretch in yoga helps release tight and painful back muscles. Additionally, it helps open stiff hips, stretches the ankles, and lengthens the spine as well.

To perform this exercise:

Start in a kneeling position with your back straight and neck neutral. Place your hands on your thighs.

Now start walking your hands to the front, and continue to do so until you are fully leaned down and your head is touching the floor.

Hold the position and relax for a few seconds.

For best results, try performing the aforementioned stretches for upper back pain at least thrice a week. While doing these exercises, however, keep your movements slow and do not push yourself too hard.

If the pain still persists, see a doctor immediately to determine the underlying causes. Your healthcare provider may run some tests to identify the exact cause of your upper back pain.