Stretching for seniors: 6 simple moves to improve mobility      

Regular practice of stretching for seniors is extremely important for a variety of reasons. As people age, their muscles and bones start to weaken and affect their physical health.

As a result, it deteriorates their mobility, causes body pain and increases risk of falls, leading to injuries and other serious complications. Fortunately, doing low-impact stretching exercises can combat them all.

Benefits of stretching exercises for seniors

Stretching for seniors offer several benefits. (Photo via Pexels/T Leish)

Not only do stretching exercises improve mobility in older adults but they also work on their balance, flexibility and coordination while helping them become independent and strong. These exercises are also amazingly beneficial for better blood circulation, mood and overall well-being.

Stretching improves posture, releases muscle tension, stiffness and soreness, and prevents risks of injuries, too. Moreover, it helps with muscle control and improves quality of life.

Stretching for seniors: Exercises to do every day

Take a look at these six simple stretches that can be easily done at home. Do them for at least 15 minutes every day to see improvements.

#1 Shoulder roll

Shoulder rolls are one of the easiest and most relaxing movements every older adult should do. This exercise keeps shoulder pain at bay, eases stiffness and prevents risks of shoulder injuries.

To do it:

Stand or sit with an upright posture. Keep your arms relaxed by your sides.

Take a deep breath, and lift your shoulders up towards the ceiling. Slowly move your shoulders back, and squeeze your shoulder blades together.

Start rolling your shoulders, making small circles, and continue the movement for a few seconds.

Continue the exercise in the opposite direction.

#2 Chest stretch

Chest stretch is an amazing stretching for seniors. (Photo via Pexels/Barbara Olsen)

Another effective stretching for seniors is the chest stretch, which helps keep the muscles strong and prevent upper body stiffness. This exercise help lengthen the chest muscles and keep overall posture in check.

To do it:

Stand with your feet together and back straight. Extend your arms to the sides with the palms facing straight forward to stretch the chest.

Slowly reach back with both hands till you feel a stretch in the front of your arms and chest muscles.

If you're unable to hold your arms up, simply use a wall for support. Place your hand on the wall, and take a step forward till you feel a stretch in your chest.

Repeat on the other side.

#3 Overhead stretch

The overhead stretch is an effective stretching for seniors that helps loosen muscles in the back, shoulders and core. It's a great exercise to relax stiff upper-body muscles.

To do it:

Stand or sit with a straight posture, and interlace your fingers together. Keep the palms facing down.

Move your arms above your head, and turn your palms so they face towards the ceiling.

Make sure to keep your arms fully extended. Hold for a few seconds, and slowly lower your arms back down.

#4 Trunk stretch

The trunk stretch improves mobility in the torso and makes everyday movements like twisting and bending a lot easier. This exercise enhances blood flow, reduces back pain and strengthens the spine, too.

To do it:

Stand with your feet at shoulder distance, and cross your arms over your chest.

Slowly twist towards your left as far as you can go, and return to the centre. Make sure to rotate only the trunk.

Hold the position, and rotate to the opposite side. Continue for a few reps.

#5 Hamstring stretch

Stretching for seniors improve flexibility. (Photo via Pexels/Barbara Olsen)

Hamstring stretches for seniors target the muscles on the back of the thighs and helps improve lower body mobility. It relaxes tight hamstrings, reduces pain and works on the lower back, too.

To do it:

Lie on the back, and extend your right leg perpendicular to the body.

Hold the back of your right thigh, and pull your leg towards you as comfortably as you can.

Make sure the left leg and hip are firmly pressed on the floor. Lower your leg back down, and continue for a few reps. Repeat on the other side.

#6 Standing quad stretch

Standing quadriceps stretch is an effective stretching for seniors that eases tight quad muscles and prevents pain. This stretching exercise improves strength in the legs and boosts mobility.

To do it:

Stand with your feet at a shoulder-width distance. Shift your balance to the left leg, and use your right hand to hold the opposite ankle.

Slowly pull your ankle towards the butt, and stretch gently. For better balance, do the exercise near a wall or chair.

Stretch, and keep your hips forward. Hold the stretch for a few breaths, and lower your leg down. Repeat on the other side.

While doing the aforementioned stretching for seniors, make sure to hold each stretch for at least 20 seconds. Remember to take deep long breaths, and exhale as you stretch your muscles.

Do not bounce or pressurize your muscles, as that can increase the risk of injury. If you feel pain, stop immediately.

