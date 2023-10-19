Subtle signs of generational trauma to watch out for

As a concept, generational trauma deals with the deep-rooted wounds passed down by familial ties. This impacts the mental and emotional well-being of people across generations. Our understanding of trauma has expanded and is now not just limited to the effects of war or natural disasters.

This specific type of trauma reveals that the notion of trauma isn't restricted to the person experiencing it, but also can be brought forth in the genetics of the family. It emphasizes the biological nature of mental health concerns and the importance of tracing them back to their roots. There are subtle signs that can indicate that you are experiencing the effects of intergenerational trauma.

Genes are the only factors that get passed down. (Image via Freepik/ freepik)

What is Generational Trauma?

Sometimes, these effects creep into generations. (Image via Pexels/ Asiama Junior)

Also known as ancestral or intergenerational trauma, it is a phrase that signifies the transfer of emotional and psychological scars from one generation to the next. It indicates that tragic experiences, like war, abuse, persecution, or other hardships can leave a lasting scar on the person which is transferred to the generations to come.

These traumatic traits aren't engraved in our DNA but are passed down the generations by behaviors, beliefs, and family dynamics. Picture this as a hidden inheritance or treasure which is full of emotional baggage. This trauma can present itself in multiple forms and impact different aspects of a person's life, making early identification crucial.

Signs of generational trauma that may be impacting you

Are there any signs that you have noticed? (Image via Pixels/ Ask Abayev)

Gaining an insight into generational trauma can alter the very course of an individual's familial history, and identifying the signs and symbols is the first step in that direction.

1. Recurring behavior and patterns

Among the most common songs of generational trauma is the recurrent behaviors and experiences within a family. For instance, if there's a history of abusive relationships, substance abuse, or mental health concerns in the family that seem to exist over generations, then it may be indicative of this type of trauma. Again, it might not be very obvious.

2. Avoidance coping

Trauma is multi-layered and not everyone wants to face it head on. (Image via Freepik/ freepik)

Families affected by trauma usually have an unspoken rule, 'do not talk about traumas'. There's also a tendency to ignore discussing past traumas that may further sustain the cycle. The associated silence may be indicative of the fact that there's something buried in his history of the family.

3. Possible enhancement in resilience

Some trauma-affected families might indicate a heightened sense of emotional resilience. They may emotionally distance themselves from people in order to cope with their stress, adversity, or other tragedies in unusual ways.

This is a survival mechanism that is a common response to past traumatic experiences. This resilience more closely resembles shutting down emotionally.

4. Identity struggles

The question of who I am may come up regularly. (Image via Pexels/ Анастасия Беккер)

People grappling with generational trauma may inherit a diminished sense of self-worth, persistent need for validation, or lack of identity. This may be the ripple effect of past generations' struggles which have never fully been addressed or healed.

5. Impact on community well-being

The types of trauma are not just limited to individual families, entire communities or cultures may face its ripple effects. For example, the indigenous Native American tribes carry the trauma of colonization and ethnic cleansing to this date. This has collectively impacted the overall well-being of generations to this day.

Timely recognition of generational trauma is the initial step in breaking the cycle. Embracing the fact that these hardships aren't personal failures but a shared family history can be greatly assistive and empowering. This also takes a lot of burden off the person's shoulders.

Be open to any seeking the necessary support from a trained professional who specializes in trauma therapy so that can start to work on generational trauma.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.