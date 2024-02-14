Suffering from an umbilical hernia? Here is everything you should know

An umbilical hernia is a condition that is common in infants and girls. In children, this disease goes away with time. But, in adults, it does not and has to be treated. Doctors can even suggest surgery in many cases.

This hernia is the second-most common type of hernia, in adults. Women and kids even have chances to get affected by it. Fever, vomiting, and pain are the most common symptoms, and being overweight can be one of the causes of this disease. Treatment and diagnosis have to be done on time to eliminate umbilical hernia.

Let us get into more details of this kind of hernia.

What is an umbilical hernia?

More common in infants but usually heals on its own (Image by Alexader Grey/Unsplash)

The umbilical hernia is caused when the abdominal wall layers do not get back or heal themselves by joining, especially after a baby is born. The umbilical cord is like a pipeline that connects the mother with her child in her womb. The child gets nutrients, oxygen, and everything it needs when it is still unborn and in the uterus. This cord passes through the opening which is in between the abdominal muscle.

Usually, this opening closes on its own but when it does not, it causes this hernia by pushing out a portion of the intestine through a delicate part of the abdomen wall. Therefore, when the cord is healing, doctors ask to keep it clean, especially for a few weeks after childbirth. Since this type of hernia stems from the umbilical cord, it is named after that.

Causes

Are you obese? Then you can get an umbilical hernia. (Image by Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash)

Causes of Umbilical Hernia:

1. Being overweight

2. Having pregnancies without the proper gap.

3. Having twins or triplets

4. Abdominal surgery

5. Constipation for a long time, left untreated

6. Heavy lifting

7. Excess fluid in the abdominal cavity

8. Long-term kidney dialysis.

Signs and symptoms

A bulge is seen in the stomach when affected. (Image by Sasun Bughdaryan/Unsplash)

The most common sign that is seen in adults and babies is a bulge on the stomach near the navel. This bulge is usually very soft when you touch it.

Mostly there is pain in adults while in children, it is painless. When they cry, it can be understood. If there is nausea, extreme pain, or blood seen in the stool, it can be because of this hernia type. There are signs which will make you alert and you should consult a doctor as soon as possible.

Symptoms:

Fever

Vomiting

Pain in the abdomen

Bulge that is painful and tender

Constipation

Gas problems

Treatment of Umbilical Hernia

Surgery to treat umbilical hernia (Image by Amit Gaur/Unsplash)

Most of the cases are treated on their own. As the children grow 3-4 years of age, the hernia closes. In case it does not heal by itself, surgery has to be done to close it. A physical exam is enough to diagnose this hernia. A CT scan or an Ultrasound can also be done in some cases.

Do not try to put the hernia back in place on your own. You will cause more damage to yourself or the person who you are trying on.

If the hernia is large, painful, and strangulated, it will need to be operated. Surgery is done by the surgeon under general anesthesia. They make small cuts to push the tissue back in place. They also do a process to strengthen the abdominal wall so that it does not come back again. This surgery is easy and not much risk is involved.

You will need to fast before the surgery and after the procedure for 3-4 days, you should not have a full bath.

A healthy diet, exercising regularly, and cutting down on smoking can help if you do not want to get this disease.