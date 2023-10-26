Suspecting high functioning depression? Here is how you can seek help and understand its root causes

If you think that depression only looks like a particular kind, it is beneficial to know that it lies on a spectrum. High-functioning depression is not an official diagnosis. Moreover, some mental health professionals hesitate to use the term for fear of exacerbating the stigma associated with depression.

People with this form of depression suffer many of the same symptoms as people with other types of depression. They just suffer in solitude and behind closed doors. The symptoms may present differently in people with high-functioning depression.

While people with major depressive disorder might make self-critical statements, those with high-functioning depression may develop perfectionistic tendencies to conceal feelings of worthlessness.

High functioning doesn't mean it's better. (Image via Unsplash/ Raychan)

What are the potential causes of high-functioning depression?

Are there any potential causes of high-functioning depression? (Image via Unsplash/ Joshua Rawson)

The causes of high-functioning depression are similar to those of other types of depression. Researchers and mental health practitioners do attribute at least some part of it to a family history of mental health issues. This means that if your parents or grandparents have a history of mental health illness, it leaves you susceptible to developing the symptoms.

The environment that you are born and grow up in is a huge predictor of how your mental health will be in the upcoming years. This also includes your childhood experiences. It is important to think back and recognize if there are any signs of trauma. Generally, clients in therapy are not aware of the causal factors of their depression. You are not alone and a mental health professional can help you identify the factors.

There is a complicated factor involved with all mental health issues. It is possible that you have a genetic disposition to develop a disorder. If you take care of your body and mind, you are likely to prevent further deterioration. However, if you are vulnerable to various types of stressors and triggers, it can leave you vulnerable.

High-functioning depression treatment options

There are many treatment options for high-functioning depression. (Image via Unsplash/ Zachary Kadolph)

If you do recognize the signs of high-functioning depression, it is advisable to seek professional help. Remember that depression is not typical sadness, and it can have long-term consequences for you and your loved ones. The good news is that depression is treatable and can be managed both with medications and therapy.

While there are many speculations about anti-depressants and their role in healing, they have helped many individuals for the longest time. The same goes for psychotherapy. Depending on what works for you, your clinician will recommend a therapy modality.

At an individual level, there are so many things you can do to get better. Remember that because it is high functioning in nature, you may feel less motivated to seek help. But that doesn't mean you don't deserve treatment and care. There are natural remedies for depression that you can start with. Or if nothing else, talk to someone you trust and love. Reaching out can help you today and in the long run.

While people with depression often withdraw from their usual activities, people with high-functioning depression force themselves to participate even though they don’t enjoy it. While the manifestations of depression can be subtle, every struggle is valid. Please remember that seeking help and understanding can pave the way to healing and self-compassion.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

