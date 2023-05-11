Symptoms of Paranoia: are you just being suspicious?

Although most persons experience symptoms of paranoia on certain occasions, the term paranoia refers to a longer-lasting state of continual, unreasonable, and unwarranted suspicion.

Paranoia can be persistent and exceedingly unpleasant—even dangerous—for those suffering from mental diseases such as bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and paranoid personality disorder.

Exaggerated suspicions could also be the source of paranoid thoughts. For example, an individual made a disparaging remark about you once, and you assume they are waging a campaign of hatred against you.

Symptoms of paranoia can go out of hand, if not controlled with treatment. (Image via Vecteezy/ Elena Fom)

What is Paranoia?

Paranoia can be a extremely complex condition to work with. (Image via Pexels/ Wayne Fotografias)

Paranoia is the belief that you are being threatened in a particular manner, even though there is no or very little evidence to support this belief. Delusions are another word for paranoid thoughts. There are numerous threats that you may be concerned about.

Paranoid thoughts, such as believing you are the subject of someone's mockery or judgment, are rather prevalent. These are fleeting moments for many people. However, paranoia can progress beyond the occasional occurrence in certain people and indicate a more serious mental health illness, such as paranoid personality disorder or schizophrenia.

The severity of paranoia can vary. Low-level paranoia can arise in certain people when they are stressed, sleep-deprived, or have experienced a traumatic event. It can happen to people who have dementia or have had brain traumas, but it can also happen to those who take recreational drugs or are trying to quit. Some common paranoid thoughts involve believing the following:

People are gossiping about you behind your back

You are being followed or spied on

Others are attempting to harm your reputation or character

You are at risk of being physically harmed

You are under the jurisdiction of the government

Signs & Symptoms Of Paranoia To Watch Out For

Everyone has paranoid ideas at some point in their lives, but paranoia is the ongoing experience of symptoms and baseless paranoid feelings. The severity of paranoia symptoms varies and can interfere with all aspects of life. Among the symptoms of paranoia are:

They are constantly stressed or anxious because of their beliefs about others

Mistrust of others

Being disbelieved or misinterpreted

When there is no threat, you may feel victimized or persecuted

Isolation

Mistrust of people and a persistent state of worry can make connections and interactions with others difficult, resulting in problems with career and personal relationships.

People with symptoms of paranoia may feel that people are planning against them or trying to bring them harm either physically or emotionally, and maybe even taking things from them. They may be unable to collaborate with others and may be hostile or detached, which can lead to isolation.

A type of mental illness is paranoid schizophrenia. People suffering from schizophrenia are wary of others and may be skeptical and guarded. They may also suffer from delusions or assume that others are attempting to harm them. Individuals with schizophrenia may also have hallucinations.

Causes Of Paranoia

The specific etiology of paranoia is still unknown to scientists, and study is ongoing. Evidence reveals that a variety of factors are likely to be involved. Possible causes include:

1) Trauma

Past trauma can cause a person's thoughts and feelings to be distorted. A 2017 study, for example, found that childhood trauma has a strong association with paranoid views, and a 2019 study found that it increases the likelihood of psychosis.

2) Stress

Those who have suffered extreme or chronic stress are more likely to develop paranoia. According to a 2016 study, stress can cause symptoms of paranoia, and stress management measures may help lessen it.

3) Genetics

Certain genes may influence a person's proclivity to develop symptoms of paranoia. For example, a 2018 study found that a genetic variant known as SNP rs850807 is substantially linked to paranoia.

4) The chemistry of the brain

Neurotransmitters are chemical messengers that alter thoughts and feelings and play an important role in brain function. A 2018 article, for example, proposes that dopamine has a role in paranoid ideation.

Various symptoms of paranoia can also be caused by drug use. Methamphetamine use can result in psychotic behavior and delusions. PCP and LSD are two other drugs that might cause different symptoms of paranoia.

Symptoms of paranoia can make you distrustful of people or feel persecuted in the absence of a threat. Treatment may include psychotherapy and medication, depending on the cause.

If you're having symptoms of paranoia, it's critical that you talk to your doctor or a psychiatrist about it. If you have another mental health problem, the onset of paranoid delusional thinking may indicate that your treatment or prescriptions need to be changed.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

