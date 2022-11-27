Tangelo Nutrition Facts & Surprising Health Benefits

Tangelos are citrus fruits that are a cross between tangerines and pomelo, which resemble grapefruit. This nutritious fruit is frequently misidentified as genetically modified when it is actually the result of natural hybridization.

These fruits, like other citrus fruits, have a tart and sour taste and are an excellent source of vitamins. They have bright, reddish-orange skin and fruit that is sour, tangy, and juicy. Tangelos can be utilized in salads, desserts, and sauces, as well as juiced and eaten raw.

What Are Tangelos?

Tangelos are citrus fruits of the species Citrus tangelo, which includes a number of subspecies, including Minneola, the most common, Orlando, Seminole, and others, each of which is produced by crossing various cultivars of grapefruit and tangelos.

These fruits are spherical to slightly bell-shaped, three to four inches in diameter, or about the size of a baseball, with a distinctive "nipple" at the stem attachment point.

They are simple to peel, with medium-sized, orange-red skin that is slightly rough and pebbly. The fruit is usually seedless, but depending on the variety, it may contain as many as 20 white seeds. The fruit consists of 10 to 12 sections of tender, juicy flesh with an acidic, sour taste and a medium level of sweetness.

Tangelo Nutrition Facts

One medium-sized fruit (100 grams) contains 47 calories, 1.1 grams of protein, and 11.6 grams of carbohydrates. Tangelos are a rich source of vitamin A, vitamin C, and fiber. The following nutritional facts about the fruit have been provided by the USDA.

Calories: 47

Carbohydrates: 11.6g

Protein: 1.1g

Fat: 0g

Sodium: 0mg

Fiber: 2.1g

Sugars: 9.5g

Vitamin C: 52.6mg

These fruits have a glycemic index and glycemic load of 42 and 5.5, respectively. Tangelos are an exceptional source of specific vitamins and minerals. Like its orange and grapefruit parents, the tangelo is an excellent source of vitamin C.

In fact, a larger fruit can fulfill your entire daily vitamin C requirement. In addition, one tangelo provides approximately 10% of your daily vitamin A and 2% of your daily calcium requirements.

How to Use Tangelos?

One of the best ways to enjoy this fruit is by peeling it and snacking on the fruit's juicy sections. Due to their unique sweet and sour flavor, tangelos are typically consumed raw, such as in green salads, fruit salads, and salsas served with fish and seafood.

These fruits can be juiced as well, and their juice is used in recipes that call for orange juice, such as cocktails, smoothies, dessert sauces, marmalade, and marinades.

In addition, its zest is a refreshing replacement for lemon or orange zest in both sweet and savory dishes. The peels can be cooked in a sugar syrup to produce candied peel.

Health Benefits of Tangelo

Vitamin C in tangerines is a well-recognized antioxidant that has been linked to a decreased risk of several chronic diseases. Antioxidants, such as vitamin C, combat the destruction caused by free radical molecules. This oxidative stress has been associated with a number of cancers.

Higher vitamin C levels, as measured by circulating vitamin C, are associated with reduced risks of hypertension, coronary heart disease, and stroke, according to research.

These fruits contain flavanones as well. Flavanones are a subclass of flavonoids, which are phytonutrients with established health benefits. Citrus fruits contain flavanones that have been linked to a decreased risk of stroke, heart disease, and neurological disorders.

These fruits contain a few FODMAPs (fermentable oligo-, di-, monosaccharides, and polyols, which are types of carbohydrates). Some individuals with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) find that a low-FODMAP diet alleviates their symptoms.

Ways to Consume and Store Tangelos

This fruit can be stored at room temperature for several days. After that, refrigerate them for up to four weeks to extend their shelf life. You can also freeze them; simply peel and section them beforehand.

This fruit combines the sweet and tangy flavor of oranges with the sourness of grapefruit and resembles and tastes more like oranges than pomelos or grapefruits.

These fruits are most nutritious and flavorful when eaten raw, and they are simpler to peel than oranges and grapefruits. Add them to a fruit salad or consume them alone. Additionally, tangelos can be used in recipes that call for other citrus fruits.

