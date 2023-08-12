10 simple & easy self-care Sunday ideas to try this weekend

Whether you're a busy bee with a hectic schedule or simply want to pamper yourself, self-care Sunday is the answer. Sundays are the perfect day to unwind, recharge and practice some much-needed self-care.

Here are some simple and fun ideas to inspire your next self-care Sunday and make it worthwhile.

Self-care Sunday ideas to try this week

Here are ten of them:

#1 Morning meditation and yoga

Try guided meditation and yoga. (Image via Unsplash/Colton Sturgeon)

Start your self-care Sunday with a calming and centering meditation session. Find a quiet space, light some candles, or use an essential oil diffuser, and let your worries melt away.

Afterward, roll out your mat, and indulge in a gentle yoga practice. Stretch those muscles, release tension, and embrace the sense of peace that yoga brings.

#2 Delicious and nutritious breakfast

Cook yourself a delicious meal. (Image via Unsplash/Carli Jeen)

Treat yourself to a scrumptious breakfast filled with nourishing ingredients. Whip up a colorful smoothie bowl topped with fresh fruits, granola and nuts.

You could also prefer a stack of fluffy pancakes with a side of crispy bacon and maple syrup. Whatever your preference, make sure to savor every bite, and start your day on a positive note.

#3 Pampering skincare routine

Try a new skincare routine (Image via Unsplash/Kevin Laminto)

Indulge in a luxurious skincare routine that leaves your skin glowing and refreshed. Start by cleansing your face with a gentle cleanser, followed by exfoliating to remove dead skin cells.

Apply a nourishing face mask, and sink into a warm bath while it works its magic. Don't forget to moisturize, and apply sunscreen afterwards to protect your skin from the sun.

#4 Creative expression

Try painiting or sketching. (Image via Unsplash/Russan Fckr)

Reconnect with your creative side, and engage in an art project or a hobby that brings you joy.

Paint a masterpiece; knit a cozy scarf, or try your hand at pottery. Engaging in creative activities is not only a great way to relax but also a fabulous outlet for self-expression and self-discovery.

#5 Unplug from technology

Don't use your devices for the whole day. (Image via Unsplash/Josefa Ndiaz)

In this digital age, it's crucial to take a break from screens and unplug from technology.

Designate a specific time on self-care Sunday where you switch off your devices, resist the temptation of checking emails or scrolling through social media, and be fully present in the moment. Instead, read a book; go for a nature walk, or engage in a meaningful conversation with loved ones.

#6 Self-care playlist and dance party

Listen to your favourite playlist. (Image via Unsplash/Mohammad Metri)

Create a self-care playlist with your favourite uplifting songs, and have a solo dance party in your living room.

Dancing is not only a great way to get your body moving but also a fabulous mood booster. Let loose and shake off any negative energy while enjoying the rhythm and beats of your favourite tunes.

#7 Outdoor adventure

Plan an outodoor activity (Image via Unsplash/Aaron Blanco )

If the weather permits, spend some time outdoors, and connect with nature. Go for a hike in a nearby park during self-care Sunday.

Have a picnic by the lake, or simply take a peaceful stroll through a garden. Breathing in fresh air and basking in the natural beauty around you can do wonders for the mind, body and soul.

#8 Journaling and gratitude practice

Journal your thoughts. (Image via Unsplash/Unseen Studio)

Grab a pen and a journal, and spend some time reflecting on your thoughts, feelings and goals.

Write about what you're grateful for, your aspirations and any challenges you may be facing. Journaling is a therapeutic practice that allows you to gain clarity, self-awareness and gratitude.

#9 DIY spa treatment

Self-care Sunday - Create your own mini spa (Image via Unsplash/Camille Brodard)

Transform your bathroom into a mini-spa, and pamper yourself with homemade beauty treatments.

Soak in a warm bath with Epsom salts and essential oils. Give yourself a facial using natural ingredients like honey and avocado, or treat your hands and feet to a relaxing massage.

#10 Rest and recharge

Lastly, embrace the art of doing nothing and simply allow yourself to rest and recharge on your self-care Sunday.

Curl up with a cozy blanket; read a book, or take a nap. Give yourself permission to take a break from the busyness of life and prioritize your well-being.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Please consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new self-care practices.