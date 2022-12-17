Protein pancakes can help you meet your protein intake goals guilt-free. Pancakes are usually known to be unhealthy due to the presence of refined sugar and carbs. Regular pancakes can be considered junk food and have no nutritional value.

This article brings out several ways to increase the nutritional value of pancakes by modifying the recipes and including healthy ingredients. Protein pancakes may be prepared using whey or vegan protein powders and artificial sweeteners. Following a high-protein diet can help you with fat loss.

Best Protein Pancakes Recipes

Try these quick and easy protein pancake recipes to make protein pancakes at home:

1) Protein Pancakes with Eggs

Eggs are among the high-protein foods that are delicious. It can also make pancakes fluffier.

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

1 ripe banana

2 whole eggs

1/2 cup egg whites

1 tsp baking powder

a pinch of salt

a pinch of cinnamon

1 scoops protein powder, unflavored

Instructions:

Blend all the ingredients on medium-low speed until it forms a smooth batter.

Heat a nonstick pan to medium-high heat. Add the batter in circles.

When the edges start getting brownish, flip and cook for another minute or two on the other side.

Top with maple syrup or honey and enjoy!

Learn how oats can help you with weight loss.

2) Peanut Butter Protein Pancakes

Peanut butter is a rich source of vegan protein and has an amazing taste and texture. Oats, which are included in this recipe, are among the fiber-rich foods to add to your diet.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup egg whites

1/3 cup rolled oats

Butter, to fry

1/4 tsp baking powder

1 tbsp natural peanut butter, creamy or crunchy

A pinch of cinnamon

Bananas, optional

Instructions:

Combine oats, baking powder, egg whites, peanut butter, and cinnamon in a blender and mix to form a smooth batter.

Take a non-stick pan and heat over medium heat. Add butter.

Pour the pancake batter into the pan in medium circles.

Sprinkle chopped bananas if you are using them.

Once the pancakes are half cooked, flip and cook for another minute or until brownish.

Drizzle honey or maple syrup on the protein pancakes and enjoy warm.

Check out the nutritional facts and health benefits of peanut butter.

3) Keto-Friendly Almond Butter Protein Pancake

This low-carb recipe lets you enjoy protein pancakes without any guilt.

Ingredients:

3 large egg whites (whole eggs also work fine)

1 scoop protein powder, unflavored

1/4 cup almond milk

1 tbsp natural almond butter

2 tbsp of instant oats

Vanilla essence

Instructions:

Combine the whey protein and oats in a bowl, add the egg whites, almond milk, and almond butter. You can heat the almond butter in a microwave if it's thick.

Heat a greased pan over medium heat. Pour the batter into a circle, and cook on each side till brown.

You can top the peanut butter with more almond butter if you wish. Stevia can be added to the protein pancakes as a sweetener.

Learn why almonds are good for your health.

3) Vegan Protein Pancake

Vegan protein pancakes do not include eggs and are an amazing protein source for people on a plant-based diet.

Ingredients:

1 cup (120 g) all-purpose flour or whole wheat flour

1 scoop (28 g) of vegan protein powder, unflavored

1 tbsp baking powder

1/2 tsp sea salt

2 tbsp maple syrup or honey

1 cup water or plant-based milk

Instructions:

Mix the flour, protein powder, baking powder, and salt together in a bowl until a smooth batter is formed, making sure that there are no lumps. Add the baking powder at this stage and mix well.

Allow the batter to rest for 5-10 minutes.

heat a non-stick pan under medium flame. Use a little cooking spray or butter.

Pour the batter in circles and let it cook under medium flame.

Cook until the edges of each pancake look brownish and firm. Flip and cook for 1-2 more minutes.

You can also add berries, nuts, and seeds.

Drizzle some honey or maple syrup and enjoy!

Check out this list of the best vegan protein powders of 2022.

Bottom Line

These protein pancakes are easy to prepare at home and can provide enough protein to boost your muscle gain. Avoid using refined sugars to keep your weight loss target on track.

Poll : 0 votes