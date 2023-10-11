The best fruit juice for cough you haven't tried

Fruit juice is often comforting for those with coughs due to its abundance of vitamins and antioxidants. Orange and lemon juices, for instance, are rich in vitamin C, which boosts the immune system. This vitamin plays a vital role in helping the body defend itself against respiratory infections that lead to coughs.

The natural sugars in fruit juices not only offer energy to help combat illness but can also ease throat discomfort. Sipping on warm fruit juice, especially when mixed with honey, can provide relief by calming an irritated throat.

The best fruit juice for cough

Fruit-Juice for cough (Image via Unsplash/Birgith Roopsippu)

One of the best fruit juices to soothe a cough is a homemade citrus and honey concoction. Here's a simple recipe:

Ingredients:

2 fresh oranges 1 lemon 1-2 tablespoons of honey (adjust to taste) 1/2 cup of warm water

Instructions:

Wash the oranges and lemon thoroughly. Cut the oranges and lemon in half. Squeeze the juice from both the oranges and the lemon into a container. Heat 1/2 cup of water until it's comfortably warm but not boiling. Add the warm water to the citrus juice. Stir in 1-2 tablespoons of honey, adjusting the amount to your taste preferences. Honey can help soothe a sore throat and cough. Mix the ingredients until the honey is completely dissolved. Pour the homemade citrus and honey juice into a glass. Drink it slowly while it's still warm for the best soothing effect.

How does this fruit juice help you get rid of cough?

Crafting this homemade fruit juice with citrus fruits such as oranges and lemons, combined with honey, offers potential benefits in easing cough and its associated discomforts. Here's how it works:

Fruit-Juice for cough (Image via Unsplash/Freestocks)

1. Vitamin C: The abundance of vitamin C in oranges and lemons supports our immune system. A cough often indicates an infection or throat irritation. By enhancing our immunity with vitamin C, our body is better equipped to tackle the root cause of the cough.

2. Hydration: Maintaining hydration is paramount when managing a cough. The warm water used in the preparation, together with the juices from the citrus fruits, ensures the throat remains moisturized, alleviating some of the irritation.

3. Honey: The inherent antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities of honey contribute to its therapeutic effects. It not only soothes a sore throat but also minimizes the urge to cough. The smooth texture of honey gently coats the throat, offering immediate solace.

4. Warmth: The comforting warmth of the juice extends relief to an aching throat. This warmth has a soothing effect, helping to relax throat muscles, curbing excessive coughing, and providing a respite from the discomfort.

Frequency of having and other things to keep in mind

Fruit-Juice for cough (Image via Unsplash/Jugoslocos)

As Needed: Consider reaching for the fruit juice when you sense irritation in your throat or encounter a stubborn bout of coughing. A timely sip can offer some immediate comfort.

2-3 Times a Day: If you're dealing with a milder cough or a sore throat, enjoying this juice 2-3 times daily might serve you well. It's especially handy if the root cause is a mundane cold or just simple throat discomfort.

Hydration: Beyond the scheduled servings of juice, it's pivotal to remember the importance of staying hydrated. By ensuring you drink ample water throughout your day, you help keep your throat sufficiently moist, warding off coughs that arise from dryness.

Fruit-Juice for cough (Image via Unsplash/Rinck)

Balance: While the therapeutic touch of juice is undeniable, it's wise to keep your dietary choices varied. Relying exclusively on fruit juice won't suffice; weaving in a diverse range of foods and drinks is essential to cater to all your nutritional requirements.

Should your cough linger on or grow in intensity, or if it's accompanied by other symptoms that raise eyebrows, seeking guidance from a healthcare expert is paramount.