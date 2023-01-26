The Clear Liquid Diet: What to Eat and What to Avoid

A clear liquid diet only involves the consumption of fluids. In this type of diet, you can only drink things like water, gelatin, tea, strained juices, and broth. Solid foods cannot be consumed in this type of diet. However, thick gravies and fruit pulps are not considered clear liquids.

A liquid diet is usually prescribed to individuals recovering from surgery or having difficulty swallowing or chewing solid foods. This diet is also ideal for people who are about to undergo a medical procedure.

In this article, we shall discuss the importance of a clear liquid diet along with a list of liquids that can be included in this diet.

Clear Liquid Diet Foods

in this diet, foods must be carefully chosen so that hydration is maintained along with the intake of essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Doctors and clinical nutritionists generally prescribe liquids depending on the medical condition of the individual concerned. In the case of intestinal surgery, a clear liquid diet helps to clear out the intestines before the procedure. A full-liquid diet is similar to this diet but might contain other liquids as well.

Clear liquids that are allowed include:

clear (fat-free) broth

clear health drinks

carbonated drinks such as Sprite, Pepsi, and Coca-Cola

clear strained soups

coffee without milk or cream

hard candies

honey

juices without pulp

lemonade without pulp

plain gelatin

popsicles without fruit pulp or fruit pieces inside

sports drinks

strained vegetable juice

tea without milk or cream

water

sparkling water

Although all clear liquids are allowed on this diet, it's advised to consult your medical professional before including any item. People with diabetes must not include sugary liquids in their meals. It has to be kept in mind that this diet also lacks adequate dietary fiber.

Clear Liquid Diet Menu

Strained vegetable juices are allowed on this diet (Image via Unsplash/Bluebird Provisions)

This diet can also be considered a type of gastroparesis diet. Here’s a one-day sample menu:

Breakfast

1 bowl of gelatin

1 glass of fruit juice without pulp

1 cup of coffee or tea without milk

sugar or honey

Snack

1 glass of fruit juice without pulp

1 bowl of gelatin

Lunch

1 glass of strained vegetable juice

1 glass of water

1 cup of strained broth

1 bowl of gelatin

Snack

1 popsicle

1 cup of coffee or tea without milk

sugar or honey

Dinner

1 glass of strained tomato juice

1 cup of strained vegetable soup

1 bowl of gelatin

1 glass of soda

sugar or honey

Most of these items can be shuffled or repeated as long as you are consuming clear liquids.

Remember to strain the juices of vegetables and fruits to remove any pulp. Remember to take proper advice from your doctor or nutritionist before including these liquids in your diet.

Clear Liquid Diet for Colonoscopy

Colonoscopy is a procedure of the digestive tract in which a camera is introduced into the intestine to observe any swollen, irritated tissues, polyps, or cancer.

It's a crucial diagnostic tool that can confirm any condition of the gut, including irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and ulcerative colitis. Before performing this procedure, the digestive tract needs to be cleared for observation. A clear liquid diet helps prepare the gut for the procedure.

This diet usually needs to be followed for 1-2 days before a colonoscopy.

Pros and Cons of the Clear Liquid Diet

Tea can be consumed without milk or cream (Image via Unsplash/Katherine Sousa)

This kind of diet is extremely effective for preparing before a medical test, surgery, or procedure. A clear liquid diet can also help you recover after surgery or severe illness. This kind of diet is quite common in intensive care units of hospitals. It's inexpensive to follow and very easy to prepare.

However, there are certain negative aspects of this diet, as it lacks adequate calories. A calorie-deficit diet can make you feel tired, exhausted, and fatigued. This diet also lacks protein, which is the most important structural and functional component of the body. Although fruit juices and vegetable broths are allowed on this diet, a clear liquid diet can lack several essential nutrients, including several minerals.

