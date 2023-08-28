These 10 proven methods can manage your air sickness

Being a regular traveler, you must have faced air sickness while being on board. Motion sickness or flight sickness arises due to a sensory conflict during air travel. It emerges when the eyes perceive something different from what the inner ear's vestibular system detects, causing symptoms like nausea, dizziness, sweating, and even vomiting.

The inner ear, responsible for sensing motion, encounters a disparity as the eyes mainly focus on the unmoving interior of the aircraft. This incongruity perplexes the brain, which anticipates motion but doesn't witness it, ultimately resulting in discomfort.

Air sickness affects some individuals during air travel, its severity varying from person to person. Factors such as turbulence, an individual's susceptibility, and the type of aircraft can influence the onset and intensity of these symptoms.

Proven methods to manage air sickness

These are the methods to manage and alleviate the problem of motion sickness while traveling.

1. Choose the right seat

Seats (Image via Getty Images)

Selecting an appropriate seat can significantly impact your air travel comfort. Seats over the wings are known to provide the most stability during flights. This region experiences minimal motion during turbulence, making it a preferred choice for those prone to air sickness.

Moreover, aim for a window seat as it allows you to focus on external visual cues, aiding in reducing symptoms.

2. Focus on the horizon

Horizon (Image via Getty Images)

To effectively combat air sickness, engage in the practice of visually fixating on the horizon. The idea behind this technique is to provide your brain with a consistent reference point.

By looking outside and maintaining a steady gaze at a distant object on the horizon, you help your brain reconcile the disconnect between what your eyes see and what your inner ear senses. This visual grounding can significantly reduce feelings of nausea and dizziness.

3. Avoid heavy meals

Heavy meal (Image via Getty Images)

Before embarking on your flight, be mindful of your meal choices. Heavy, greasy, or spicy foods can contribute to feelings of nausea and discomfort. Opt instead for light, easily digestible meals. These are less likely to upset your stomach and are a practical strategy to prevent air sickness.

4. Stay hydrated

Hydration (Image via Getty Images)

Hydration is key to your overall well-being during air travel. Adequate water intake is essential for avoiding dehydration, which can worsen air sickness symptoms.

However, it's advisable to limit your consumption of alcohol and caffeine, as they can contribute to dehydration. Aim to balance your fluid intake for a more comfortable journey.

5. Ginger

Ginger (Image via Getty Images)

Ginger, known for its well-documented anti-nausea properties, can be a valuable natural remedy. It's beneficial to incorporate ginger into your pre-flight routine, and it's available in various forms such as ginger candies, ginger tea, or ginger supplements. These forms allow you to enjoy the soothing effects of ginger, potentially alleviating air sickness symptoms.

6. Medications

Medications (Image via Getty Images)

Highly effective in preventing air sickness, over-the-counter antihistamines like Dramamine or prescription medications like scopolamine patches work by stabilizing the vestibular system. This stabilizing action reduces the brain's response to conflicting sensory signals.

However, it's of utmost importance to consult a healthcare professional before using any medication. Their expertise ensures that you receive personalized guidance and insights into potential side effects.

7. Acupressure wristbands

Acupressure wristbands (Image via Getty Images)

Designed to target specific wrist pressure points associated with reducing nausea, acupressure wristbands offer a non-invasive approach to relief. These wristbands can be particularly helpful for individuals prone to air sickness.

Wearing them during your flight stimulates these pressure points, potentially alleviating symptoms.

8. Controlled breathing

Controlled breathing (Image via Getty Images)

Valuable tools for managing air sickness, deep, slow, and controlled breathing techniques allow you to take deliberate, measured breaths. This approach effectively calms your nervous system and reduces sensations of nausea and anxiety.

Consider practicing the technique of inhaling deeply through your nose for a count of four, holding your breath for another count of four, and then exhaling slowly through your mouth for a count of four.

9. Distraction

Distraction (Image via Getty Images)

Effective in diverting your attention from feelings of nausea, distraction techniques can enhance your in-flight experience. Consider the preparation of a playlist featuring soothing music, downloading engaging movies or shows for in-flight entertainment, or bringing along an interesting book or magazine to keep your mind occupied throughout the flight. These diversions allow you to focus on something other than discomfort.

10. Behavioral techniques

Behavioral techniques (Image via Getty Images)

Some individuals may find behavioral techniques, such as desensitization and exposure therapy, beneficial for reducing sensitivity to motion sickness over time. These approaches entail gradual exposure to the triggers of motion sickness within controlled settings. This process helps you build tolerance and resilience to the sensations associated with flying.

Now that you know how to deal with motion sickness, you can have a peaceful journey and not worry about anything. Adhere to the methods properly and enjoy your trip.