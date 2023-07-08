TikTok's Barbie Shake Trend: Why Everyone Is Obsessed with it?

The Barbie Shake is the latest addition to the list of trends Tiktokers wake up to every third day. If the Grimace shake trend was gory, this one is actually fun. The trend, which emerged as a response to the new Barbie movie trailer, has in a very short amount of time caught the attention of the masses.

As a marketing gimmick, Cold Stone Creamery, in association with Warner Brothers Pictures and Mattel, came up with a bunch of Barbie-themed ice cream flavors like the Pink Cotton Candy ice cream, which can also be incorporated into a shake.

What is the Barbie Shake trend all about?

People transform themselves into a Barbiefied version after consuming the Barbie Shake (Image via Tiktok)

The Tiktok trend follows the complete transformation of a person after consuming the Barbie Shake. If you were to take a before and after photo, there will be a marked difference between the two.

The video starts with the performers being extremely curious about the drink. It opens up with them saying things like:

"Hey guys, we're at Cold Stone, we're trying the new Barbie shake."

After consuming it, they immediately turn into a Barbiefied version of themselves. Their plain, bland, daily clothes are replaced by gorgeous, flashy, and fashionable ones. The trend, mostly performed by men, sees their t-shirts and shirts change into pink-colored crop tops and shorts after consuming the magic drink.

What is the Grimace Shake trend?

The Barbie Shake trend borrows its idea from a similar trend that has been doing the rounds for quite some time on Tiktok, which is the Grimace Shake trend. The shake which was released on Grimace's (mascot for McDonald's) birthday has now become extremely popular.

Much like the barbie themed one, the story for this also follows a script where there is a before and after upon consumption of the purple drink.

So when the video starts, the performers are usually intrigued about this new purple drink but, with one sip of the concoction, they seem to pass out on the floor immediately and start vomiting purple blood.

The theme of the video is horror with the after shots being taken in weird settings, most of which are dimly lit.

Details about the new Barbie movie

Barbie is an upcoming movie directed by Greta Gerwig, starring stalwarts like Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead. The Warner Brothers Movie, which is all set to release on July 21, 2023, is also supported by a strong set of actors like Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Emma Mackey, Tcuti Gatwa, Issa Rae, and others.

It is a modern take on a classic tale, one the audience is extremely excited about.

