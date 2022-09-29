Tom Cruise's Healthy Eating Habits and Workout Routine to Look Amazing at 60

Tom Cruise, 60, appears to be in the best shape ever. The Hollywood star, who has a reputation for being a workaholic, is equally committed to his weekly exercise routine.

Tom Cruise engages in a variety of adventure-based activities, so head outdoors if you want his physique. No, we're not requesting that you jump from any helicopters or planes. On the other hand, pulling off life-threatening feats is undoubtedly a great way to stay young at heart.

Tom Cruise is well known for more than simply his memorable roles. His success is largely due to his physicality and commitment to role-specific training.

Tom Cruise’s Workout Routine

Tom Cruise has said in previous interviews that he is constantly engaged in physical activity to acquire new and intriguing abilities. This can range from caving and fencing to kayaking and rock climbing.

Cruise has created training sessions that are more focused on the physical and esthetic demands of his job. For instance, he would have a more robust, muscular build for Top Gun and a slightly thinner, rock-star physique for Rock of Ages.

To prevent overuse problems, it's crucial that Cruise, who is now in his 60s, incorporates enough recuperation time and cross-training into his regimen.

Here are some of the exercises that Tom Cruise does on a weekly basis:

Chest, Triceps and Shoulder workout:

He performs three sets of 10 reps for each of the following

Bench Press

Dumbbell Kickbacks

Dumbbell Shoulder Press

Incline Press (BB or DB)

Seated Dumbbell Shoulder Front Raise

Seated Dumbbell Triceps Overhead Extension

Back, Biceps and Traps workout:

He performs three sets of 10 reps for each of the following

Deadlift

Preacher Curls

Barbell Shrugs

Seated Dumbbell Hammer Curls

Lateral Pulldowns

Cable Rows

Tom Cruise’s Diet Plan

David Beckham, a friend and professional soccer player, inspired Cruise to adopt a low-calorie diet, and the latter now consumes no more than 1,200 calories per day. Carbs only make up a small portion of it. Instead, he opts for grilled chicken breasts, fish, egg whites, and whey protein as well as greens. Healthy sources of fat include nuts. Additionally, he makes it a point to drink a lot of water—at least six to eight glasses of water each day.

Cruise doesn't eat three or even six meals a day. According to reports, he consumes 15 small meals each day, a schedule that is undoubtedly simpler to maintain when a personal chef prepares the meals.

Avoiding carbohydrates is likely one of the main factors contributing to Cruise's shredded appearance.

He mainly eats grilled cuisine. Some nutritionists believe that grilling food at low temperatures reduces inflammation. The same authorities advise consuming foods high in anti-inflammatory substances, including isoflavones and flavonoids.

For Cruise, sugar is off limits, especially while a movie is in the works. Sugar can hasten aging by inflaming the body and destroying collagen and elastin. Too much sugar consumption might make your skin appear aged.

With such a demanding schedule on set, Cruise fuels up with nutritious food. The celebrity consumes numerous little snacks throughout the day, including nuts and freeze-dried organic blueberries.

Wrapping Up

Consider cutting back on calories, avoiding carbs, and eating several small meals throughout the day if you want to look like Tom Cruise (or David Beckham, for that matter). If you combine it with the adjacent exercise program, you might soon have a physique like the movie star.

