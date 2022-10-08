Tom Platz's Leg Workout: A Champion’s Guide to Building Monster Legs

Tom Platz (Thomas Steven Platz) was one of the most well-recognized bodybuilders of the 1980s.

He was an IFBB Professional bodybuilder who competed in seven Mr. Olympias, finishing third in1981. In 1980, Platz won the Mr. Universe title and became undeniably popular among fans. While he enjoyed some incredible achievements throughout his career, he never reached the top.

Nevertheless, the 67-year-old bodybuilder is considered a legend, as his leg workouts and leg development were epic. In this article, we will talk about how the legend built one of the best legs in bodybuilding history.

Tom Platz’s Intense Leg Workout

Known for his muscular legs, Platz was nicknamed Quadzilla by his fans. He was also considered the king of squats, as squats were the foundation of Platz’s leg workouts, and he had a very unique mindset about this exercise.

He used to treat squats like an entirely different sport, and as per the bodybuilder himself, squats are one of the primary exercises for the legs. For Platz, every rep of squats went below parallel. With his stance narrower than average, his overall form was always amazing.

Platz’s squat rules included:

Stretch thoroughly before starting the exercise.

Go slow, and go below parallel.

Put everything you have into each set of squats.

Training principles: the harder the better

Platz performed squats with 225 pounds for ten minutes straight, which explains why he developed such massive quadriceps. High-volume training was also a mainstay for the bodybuilder. He performed exercises such as leg extensions and leg presses in 60-rep increments.

Of course, he didn’t just do these exercises; rather he performed a variety of workouts to target the entire muscles of his lower body from different angles. Squats, though, were the cornerstone of his lower body workouts.

On that note, here are some other exercises that were a part of Tom Platz’s leg workout routine:

Hack Squat (5 sets, 10-15 reps)

Platz performed hack squats in a unique way. He used to lift himself onto his tiptoes and pushed his knees forward for more quad activation and to increase the range of motion.

Leg Curl (6-10 sets, 10-15 reps)

To get the most out of this exercise, the bodybuilder often used forced reps, which included training to failure and getting help from a partner to lift the weight.

Leg Extension (5-8 sets, 10-15 reps)

Tom Platz performed leg extensions with heavy weights for higher reps and to stimulate maximum quad growth.

Seated Calf Raise (3-4 sets, 10-15 reps)

Platz performed seated calf raises to target his lower calf muscles and to give his calves a more defined shape.

Standing Calf Raise (3-4 sets, 10-15 reps)

Standing calf raises were also a staple in Platz’s leg workout, as the exercise targeted the upper calf muscles. The bodybuilder performed this exercise for four sets and made it a point to stretch his calves between each set.

Leg Press Calf Raise (3-4 sets, 10-15 reps)

Platz always wrapped up his leg workout with a few sets of calf raises, which he did on a leg press machine.

Tom Platz began his workouts with a series of stretching moves. Although he was quite flexible and mobile, he preferred stretching as part of his pre-workout routine. He used to believe that flexibility helped him use a full range of motion for all his leg exercises, which made his workout sessions more effective and safer.

Takeaway

Despite being 67, Tom Platz continues to work out regularly and never misses a chance to squat - his squats are still very much in control and heavy.

Here's a video of Tom Platz squatting at the age of 61.

Just like his contemporaries, Platz is still involved in bodybuilding and continues to share his wisdom with young and upcoming bodybuilders.

Poll : 0 votes