Top 10 healthiest foods on earth that are nutritional powerhouses

Berries, nuts, and herbs are some of the healthiest foods on earth. But the list does not end here since there are many other foods that qualify. The good news is that these foods are easily available around you and can be effortlessly incorporated into your diet as well. But why are these foods referred to as the healthiest ones? That’s because they contain all the essential minerals and vitamins a human body needs to work at its best.

In this article, we have compiled a list of the ten healthiest foods on earth that are both easy to cook and amazingly nutritious.

10 healthiest foods on earth

Take a look at the top ten healthiest foods in the world that are great sources of all kinds of essential vitamins and minerals:

1. Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables include broccoli, kale, and more. (Photo via Pexels/Madison Inouye)

Cruciferous vegetables are one of the healthiest vegetables in the world. They are a group of green vegetables that include vegetables like cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, kale, etc.

Cruciferous vegetables are considered the healthiest foods on earth as they contain a plethora of important nutrients like vitamins C, E, and K, folate, fiber, and more. Since cruciferous vegetables are a good source of fiber, they are an ideal food to add to a weight-loss diet.

2. Lentils

Lentils are a good source of protein. (Photo via Pexels/Monstera Production)

Lentils are also among the healthiest foods on earth, as they contain plenty of plant-based nutrition. They are available in different types, and almost all are good sources of protein, carbs, and other essential nutrients.

Lentils are also considered the cheapest and most nutritious foods available around the world, as they are very reasonably priced and easily available.

3. Garlic

Garlic contains vitamin B1. (Photo via Pexels/Isabella Mendes)

Garlic is one of the healthiest herbs you can consume in your daily diet. It is a good source of minerals and vitamins, including copper, potassium, selenium, and vitamins B1 and C.

Garlic also contains a sulfur compound known as allicin which is linked to several health benefits, including promoting good cholesterol, reducing blood pressure, and more.

4. Beetroots

Beetroot manages high blood pressure. (Photo via Pexels/Eva Bronzini)

Beetroots are among the healthiest foods on earth, as they contain brain-boosting and other health-improving properties. Research suggests that a regular intake of beetroot can manage high blood pressure and reduce the risk of dementia.

Beetroots contain essential minerals like vitamin C, magnesium, and folate and are an ideal vegetable for an everyday diet.

5. Berries

Berries are a good source of antioxidants. (Photo via Pexels/Suzy Hazelwood)

Berries are considered one of the healthiest fruits, as they are an amazing source of essential antioxidants and offer several other health benefits, too.

Blueberries, raspberries, cranberries, etc. are all excellent sources of antioxidants like polyphenols and anthocyanins, which are known for their cancer-preventing properties. Berries also contain a significant amount of vitamin C, which is good for the skin.

6. Walnuts

Walnuts are the healthiest nuts. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

Walnuts are the healthiest nuts you can eat, as they contain more antioxidants than any other nuts, including almonds and cashews.

Studies suggest that walnuts are a good source of anti-inflammatory compounds that help promote a healthy heart and brain. However, walnuts should always be consumed in moderation, as excessive consumption may cause adverse effects.

7. Oily fish

Oily fish contains omega-3 fatty acids. (Photo via Pexels/Malidate Van)

Oily fish such as salmon and sardines are also among the healthiest foods on earth. They are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential nutrients your body needs to function well.

Studies also suggest that a diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids can help promote the function of the brain, heart, eyes, lungs, immune system, and blood vessels.

8. Avocado

Avocados are the healthiest foods on earth. (Photo via Pexels/mali maeder)

Avocados are the healthiest fruits and contain a good amount of nutrients like folate, essential fats, and potassium. They are also rich in vitamins like C, K, E, B6, and B5. The fruit is loaded with fiber and heart-friendly nutrients and is also considered super-healthy for weight loss.

Studies suggest that avocados can ease painful symptoms of bone problems, reduce bad cholesterol, and benefit the eyes, too.

9. Black beans

Black beans contain antioxidants. (Photo via Freepik/jcomp)

Often touted as super-healthy, black beans are the healthiest foods on earth as they are rich sources of important antioxidants, protein, fiber, and calcium. They can be cooked easily and are incredibly delicious.

Regular intake of black beans can offer some potent benefits, including managing diabetes, reducing high blood pressure, preventing cancer, maintaining super-strong bones, and preventing heart disease.

10. Parsley

Parsley contains vitamin C. (Photo via freepik/Racool_studio)

Parsley is considered one of the healthiest herbs, as it provides significant health advantages. It contains essential vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals and is particularly an excellent source of vitamins C and K.

Incredible health benefits of parsley include the prevention of cancer, the promotion of eye health, and the prevention of heart diseases like heart attack and stroke.

Most of the aforementioned foods are suitable for regular consumption and can be easily added to salads and dips or cooked individually. If you have an ongoing health concern, it is best to consult your doctor or a nutritionist to make sure these foods are safe.