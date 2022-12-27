If you want to start 2023 in good shape, both physically and mentally, the best you can do is follow some easy and effective tips to stay healthy between holidays, i.e., between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The holiday season is all about extreme fun, celebrations, drinks, and binge eating, but don’t let all this take a toll on your health. We are not suggesting that you skip all the fun and family get-togethers, but the idea here is to enjoy responsibly and follow a few simple tips to ensure that your health doesn’t get harmed and that you enter the new year healthily and happily.

We know this sounds bizarre, but believe us, there are ways that can help you maintain a healthy lifestyle between holidays.

5 best ways to stay healthy between holidays

Follow these tips to keep your health on the right track during and between holidays:

Keep yourself hydrated

Margaritas and tequila shots might be your favorites during the holidays, but remember that these drinks can dehydrate your body and make you feel tired and sluggish. Plus, they can cause breakouts and make you snack on unhealthy and processed foods.

So, to keep your body hydrated and to stay healthy between holidays, one of the foremost things you must do is drink enough water - at least 8 glasses every day.

Alcohol can dehydrate your body. (Photo via Pexels/Inga Seliverstova)

Eat wisely

The next best way to stay healthy between holidays is to eat mindfully and opt for healthy food choices. Instead of loading up on processed and junk foods, go for a home-cooked holiday menu by filling your plate with healthy food options.

Remember portion control and have small healthy snacks a few times a day instead of having one big-fat meal. Use smaller plates and be sure to include vegetables every time. Do not overeat and make unhealthy food decisions.

Prioritize your sleep

Night outs and clubbing are common during the holiday season, but don’t let these disturb your sleep cycle. Insufficient sleep can affect your hormones, lead to cravings, and impact your weight too. Therefore, it is important to get at least 8 to 9 hours of sleep every day and maintain a healthy bedtime routine.

Maintain a healthy bedtime routine during the holiday season. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Don’t completely neglect exercise

The last thing you would want to do during the holiday season is exercise, but despite that, it is very important to maintain a regular workout routine in order to stay healthy between holidays.

Exercise is important for both your physical and mental health, and even if you can’t go to the gym, make time to do some at-home workouts and practice a few easy bodyweight exercises. You can also practice a few minutes of yoga to give your body the relaxation it deserves.

Make time for yourself

Another effective way to stay healthy between holidays is to prioritize yourself and take out time for your self-care. Decorations, meal planning, traveling, shopping – all these can take a toll on your mental health and cause unnecessary anxiety.

Whether you are staying alone, with family, or with friends, remember to spare some me time and do anything you love – listen to your favorite song, meditate, go for a walk, or sit quietly in your favorite spot on the balcony. Take some time to relax and calm your mind in between your busy holiday schedule and unwind.

Spare some me time during the holiday season. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Holidays are an amazing time to create new memories with your family and loved ones, but don’t let all the celebrations and fun damage your health. Stay healthy between holidays by following the aforementioned tips, and enjoy yourself to the fullest.

Happy and safe holidays!

