Top 8 Acerola cherry benefits you should know about

Did you know about Acerola cherry benefits? Acerola is a very rich source of vitamin C. Although the acerola fruit looks similar to cherries, it is not a regular cherry. In fact, it is a kind of berry and has a very sweet flavor. This fruit is mainly used in modern medicines, and there are a ton of acerola cherry benefits that one should know about.

The Acerola berry grows in shrubs and contains seeds, which make it more of a berry, even though it may look like a cherry. This super fruit is used to treat cancer and hypertension and also serves as a supplement in today's world. The organic version of Acerola is grown mainly in Brazil.

From improving digestion to boosting immune system: Top 8 acerola cherry benefits

Acerola cherry benefits and how it boosts our health:

1. Helps with better digestion

Acerola cherry benefits: Better Digestion (Image by Manu Camargo/Unsplash)

Acerola cherries have proven to improve digestion. When we eat the fruit, it has a positive impact on the gut. This fruit is also used as a medicine to cure diarrhea, nausea, stomach pain, and stomach cramps.

2. Better brain health

Acerola cherry benefits the brain (Image by Milad Fakurian/Unsplash)

Acerola cherries can boost brain health, as the fruit contains an antioxidant. This antioxidant compound helps the brain boost and maximize its capacity and function. There are compounds in this fruit that can help to prevent memory loss, inflammation, and any other brain-related diseases.

3. Boosting the immune system

This fruit is a storehouse of vitamin C (Image by Matthes Trettin/Unsplash)

This cherry-resembling fruit is a storehouse of a lot of vitamin C. This can boost our immune system and can prevent regular colds, coughs, flu, or any kind of disease. The excess vitamin C ensures there are more white blood cells in the body. The phytonutrients in this fruit can help the body get rid of oxidative stress as well.

4. Improves skin quality and health

Acerola consumption improves the quality of skin(Image by Christopher Campbell/Unsplash)

This fruit is a great friend in the skin department. The vitamin C in this fruit not only helps to achieve better skin tone but can also help reduce redness, inflammation, or any kind of skin-related disease.

Because more collagen is produced owing to vitamin C, the skin remains healthy, flawless, and young. Therefore, skin aging can be slowed down or reversed with the help of this fruit. Vitamin A present in this fruit has also been shown to prevent skin cancer.

5. Increased energy levels

Acerola boosts our energy levels (Image by Jordan Opel/Unsplash)

The energy acquired is directly proportional to the amount of vitamin C in the body. Vitamin C helps the body make amino acids that are used to create more energy for our everyday activities.

As discussed earlier, by promoting better brain health, it increases energy metabolism in the brain. Acerola powder is also used in energy bars and energy drinks.

6. Better eye health

Acerola is good for the eye (Image by Artuem Ro/Unsplash)

The high vitamin C content in Acerola has been shown to prevent retinal damage caused by UV rays. Other than this, it has a lot of benefits for the eyes as well. It can prevent cataracts and even blurred vision. The body uses vitamin C to form collagen in the eyes, and the vitamin C deposit in the fruit is a lot higher than in other fruits.

7. Promotes good oral health

Acerola is good for the teeth and gums (Image by Rafael Rocha/Unsplash)

Acerola products can be used to fight tooth and gum decay, and it is used in toothpaste and mouthwash. Vitamin C is a very excellent vitamin, and it contributes to better teeth and gum health. Therefore, it can stop any chance of gum bleeding or any sort of gum disease.

8. More collagen production

Acerola boosts collagen production (Image by Jellybee/Unsplash)

Collagen provides support to your skin, muscles, bones, and tissues and is important for a better overall structure. Having a lot of collagen can make the skin and the joints healthy. It can also lower blood pressure and provide better blood circulation overall. Acerola being extremely rich in vitamin C can produce more collagen.

This fruit usually has no side effects when consumed in moderation. If someone consumes a lot at once, they might suffer from diarrhea, stomach cramps, and other gut-related issues. If eating this fruit creates any sort of discomfort, one must lower consumption or stop altogether and contact the doctor immediately.

Life is a bowl of cherries. Try and make your bowl with Acerola and enjoy Acerola cherry benefits!