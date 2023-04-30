Top 5 benefits of magnesium for skin

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a vital role in many bodily functions, including muscle and nerve function, blood sugar control and blood pressure regulation. It also has numerous benefits for the skin, making it a popular ingredient in many skincare products.

Here are the top skin benefits of magnesium and how you can incorporate it in your skincare routine.

Top benefits of magnesium for skin

Spinach is rich in magnesium (Image via Pexels)

Here are the top five:

#1 Hydrates and moisturizes skin

This mineral has hydrating properties that can help improve skin hydration and moisture retention. This mineral helps to strengthen the skin's barrier, which helps lock in moisture and prevent dehydration.

When applied topically, it can help reduce transepidermal water loss, which is the loss of water from the skin's surface to the environment. That can help prevent dryness, flakiness and rough texture, leaving the skin feeling soft, smooth and supple.

#2 Soothes inflammation and redness

It has anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe inflamed and irritated skin. It helps reduce the production of inflammatory cytokines, which are responsible for causing redness, swelling, and itching.

This mineral can also help reduce symptoms of inflammatory skin conditions, like eczema and psoriasis. It can help calm and soothe the skin, reducing itchiness and discomfort.

#3 Improves skin elasticity and firmness

This mineral plays a crucial role in the production of collagen, a protein that's essential for maintaining skin elasticity and firmness. Collagen helps give the skin its structure and shape, preventing sagging and wrinkles.

By promoting collagen production, magnesium can help improve skin elasticity and firmness, making it look more youthful and vibrant.

#4 Protects against sun damage

This mineral has antioxidant properties that can help protect skin from damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can damage the skin's DNA, leading to premature aging, hyperpigmentation and other problems.

By neutralizing free radicals, it can help prevent sun damage and reduce risk of skin cancer. It can also help reduce appearance of dark spots and other signs of sun damage.

#5 Promotes skin healing

It's essential for wound healing and can help speed up the skin's natural healing process. It helps promote the growth of new skin cells, reducing appearance of scars and blemishes.

This mineral can also help reduce inflammation and redness associated with acne, making it a popular ingredient in many acne-fighting skincare products.

Incorporating magnesium in your skincare routine can provide numerous benefits for the skin, helping to keep it healthy, hydrated and youthful.

You can find magnesium in many skincare products, including moisturizers, serums and masks or you can take magnesium supplements to promote healthy skin from the inside out.

Poll : 0 votes