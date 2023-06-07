Top 7 health benefits of blueberries   

From preventing heart disease to reducing blood pressure, there are several health benefits of blueberries that you must know about.

Touted as a superfood, blueberry benefits for health are many because they are packed with a variety of nutrients and minerals. They are sweet in taste, quite low in calories, and are incredibly popular among fitness enthusiasts.

The nutrition profile of blueberries

1 cup of fresh blueberries contains the following minerals and vitamins:

calories: 84

protein: 1.1 grams

cholesterol: 0

dietary fiber: 3.6 grams

fat: 0.49 gram

total sugars: 14.74 grams

carbohydrate: 21.45 grams

vitamin K: 36% of the daily value

vitamin C: 24% of the daily value

vitamin B6: 5% of the daily value

Blueberries contain several minerals and vitamins. (Photo via Pexels/Suzy Hazelwood)

Blueberries are also packed with sodium, phosphorous, calcium, copper, zinc, folate, choline, potassium, iron, and magnesium. In addition to these, however, they also contain beta-carotene, anthocyanins and a variety of phenolic compounds.

Health benefits of blueberries

What does blueberries do for the body? Well, blueberries offer many excellent health benefits, including:

1. Reducing blood pressure

One of the most potent health benefits of blueberries is lowering blood pressure. This is because blueberries contain potassium, magnesium and calcium, and several studies suggest that adequate intake of these minerals helps reduce blood pressure and keeps it at a healthful level.

2. Blueberries contain antioxidants

Blueberries are considered one of the top foods with antioxidants. Antioxidants help protect the body from free radicals, thereby preventing cell damage and diseases such as cancer. Studies have shown that blueberries have the highest antioxidant levels among all fruits and vegetables.

3. Promoting skin health

Boosting skin health is also among some of the top health benefits of blueberries. This is because blueberries are packed with vitamin C, and studies suggest that vitamin C boosts the production of collagen and prevents wrinkles and other aging symptoms. Additionally, it prevents skin damage caused by pollution and sun and improves overall skin texture.

Blueberries promote skin health. (Photo via Pexels/kristen munk)

4. Preventing constipation

One of the well-known benefits of blueberry for stomach includes preventing constipation and maintaining regularity. Blueberries contain a good amount of fiber, which helps regulate bowel movement and keep stomach problems like constipation, gas, and bloating away.

5. Reducing the risks of cancer

Preventing the risks of cancer is also among the top health benefits of blueberries. The vitamin A and vitamin C in blueberries act as powerful antioxidants and further protect the cells from damage and diseases.

Several studies suggest that antioxidants reduce tumor growth, prevent inflammation, and help eliminate different types of cancer such as colon, lung, mouth, pancreatic, prostate, and endometrial cancer.

6. Blueberries improve mental health

The health benefits of blueberries also include promoting mental health. Studies have shown that consuming blueberries can slow down cognitive decline, especially in older adults. In addition to this, blueberries can also improve motor coordination and short-term memory in people.

7. Prevents heart disease

Reducing the risks of heart disease is also among some of the most incredible health benefits of blueberries. Consuming blueberries may reduce bad (LDL) cholesterol and lower blood pressure as well.

Studies have found that people who consumed blueberries regularly were at a lower risk of heart attacks compared to those who don’t.

Blueberries promote heart health. (Photo via Pexels/Jess Bailey Designs)

Are blueberries good for weight loss?

Yes, blueberries are incredibly good for weight loss as they contain a significant amount of dietary fiber, which is considered a key factor in weight management.

Foods high in fiber such as blueberries increase satiety and keep the stomach full for long. This in return, reduces appetite and keeps weight in check.

How can you add blueberries to your diet?

Blueberries’ health benefits can be attained by consuming them raw or by incorporating them into a variety of food recipes, including oatmeal, smoothies, and desserts.

If you want blueberries to last longer, freeze or refrigerate them, and remember that they can be used in frozen form in most recipes.

While blueberries are safe to eat, keep in mind that they contain a natural chemical called salicylates. People who are sensitive to this compound should limit their consumption as it can lead to allergic reactions such as swelling and skin rash.

Poll : 0 votes