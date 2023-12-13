Yoga has long been shown to have health advantages. However, a lot fewer individuals are aware of the benefits of yoga for eyes. It can help you reduce eye strain and experience better vision and eye comfort through a combination of conventional postures that improve eye health and particularly designed positions just for your eyes.

Numerous yoga postures, or asanas, and exercises are designed to enhance the way that particular body organs function.

· Being shortsighted or myopic

· Hyperopia, often known as long sight

· Many more conditions relating to the eyes

Approximately 35 percent of people in the world today have some degree of myopia or hypermetropia.

6 Yoga Practices for Eyes

Let us explore some of the most helpful yoga practices for eyes.

#1 Palming

For 10 to 15 seconds, rub your hands together until they feel warm and invigorated. Continue this palming action as long as it feels soothing—for just a few seconds or up to five minutes.

When you are ready to emerge, gently remove the hands from the face and slowly open the eyes. This palming technique can also be done after the eye exercises that follow to further rest the eyes.

#2 Massage your face to release tension in your eyes

Try giving yourself a facial massage after you've practised eye-palming. Although we don't technically massage the eyes, we do relax the eyes by rubbing every muscle in the face.

When our eyes are strained, our jaw, brow, and neck are usually rigid and tight as well. In contrast, we rest our eyes when we relax these areas.

#3 Blinking

Out of all the exercises, this one is arguably the easiest. Frequent blinking can relieve dryness and abuse of the eyes.

Straighten your posture, either sitting or standing. Maintain a straight neck, relaxed shoulders, and a forward-facing gaze. Blink rapidly for 10-15 seconds. Let your eyes soften, settle, and close gently.

Observe the sensation in the eyes. Try to do this at least once every hour.

#4 Rolling of the eyes

Your ocular muscles can relax after being released from tension by rolling your eyes up, down, and sideways. You can now roll your eyes without worrying about the repercussions (Just remember to complete it after, not during, that Zoom meeting.)

How to carry it out:

1) Fix your eyes on the front of your body to begin.

2) Gaze to the left, then to the area between your eyebrows, and finally to the right.

3) Roll your eyes down to the right, then up to the left, keeping your attention on the ground.

4) Once more, trace three circles with your eyes in a clockwise direction, followed by three circles in a counterclockwise direction.

#5 Figure 8

The extraocular muscles, which move the eyes, are greatly stimulated by this. With your eyes, trace the shape of an eight from a point or object on the floor that is roughly three meters away.

#6 Pranayama Bhramari

This pose is very beneficial for clearing your head, unwinding your body, and calming your eyes. Shut your eyes while sitting comfortably. Lay your index fingers horizontally over your eyelids.

Now make a buzzing sound as you inhale. The sound you create has led some people to refer to this as "bee breathing." Apply a little pressure to your eyes when they buzz. When you exhale, the pressure should be released. Do this pose again for a minute.

Therefore, by strengthening the weak muscles in the eyes, eye exercises can improve blood flow and muscular tone. To get the clearest vision possible, tone your eye muscles; if necessary, use contacts or glasses to aid in this process.

By reducing eye strain, this toning makes it possible for your eyes to function more effectively.