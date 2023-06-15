Toxic environment at work: Impact on mental health

A toxic environment at work can have a serious impact on an individual's mental and physical well-being.

Work is an integral part of our identity. Most of us look forward to working and earning money. However, sometimes we can end up in environments that seriously impact our thoughts, emotions and behaviors.

Securing employment at a workplace that fosters your well-being is crucial to overall life satisfaction. Positive workplaces are considerate, take into account employee difficulties and strive for an inclusive culture. However, a toxic environment at work can be the complete opposite.

What is a toxic work culture?

It's important to ask yourself several questions, when you find yourself in a toxic environment at work.

Workplace health is crucial. Consider what you need to do to enhance your well-being. Are the benefits of staying where you won’t be appreciated, worth it? Can you self-motivate and continue to be in the same environment? Is the situation at the point that you need to move on for the sake of your mental health, well-being and self-respect?

You can identify a toxic environment at work when you no longer trust your own judgement, when you start to feel a little unhinged, and start asking yourself things like "Am I losing it?" If you're being told things that you can't track the story or progression of, these are signs of nervous system dysregulation.⁠

⁠Everything in a healthy workplace will have clear cause and effect. If you can't tell what is truth and why something came to be, it might be a sign that it's time to leave. In toxic environments, you end up gaslighting yourself. Decision making becomes unclear, and your mental health suffers as a consequence.

⁠Also, sometimes a workplace that's toxic to you is not toxic to someone else. There could be cultural things associated with their goals (fast pace, processes that don't align with your preferences) that don't make the workplace itself toxic.

However, if you're still feeling like you're disoriented or dysregulated, it's toxic for you and time to move on. At the end of the day, you decide what's right for you.

How toxic environment at work affects mental health?

Employees who endure toxic work environments, marked by abusive behavior, ineffective leadership, excessive stress and lack of support, often seek employment elsewhere.

The detrimental impact of a toxic workplace can result in reduced job satisfaction, heightened burnout and a higher turnover of valuable employees. The most common outcome of being a part of toxic culture is occupational burnout. Doing the minimum amount of work can make you feel emotionally and physically exhausted.

Another outcome is the changes in how you think about yourself. Perhaps you were a confident and passionate employee before joining this culture but, you now see yourself second-guessing and being unsure of your decisions.

It's time to break free from toxic workplace norms. Let's advocate for positive change and drive conversations that emphasize the importance of nurturing healthy work environments.

Spotting red flags in a manager

According to research, 3.4 million adults have communicated their dislike of their manager. Some reasons include a lack of emotional intelligence, micro-management and struggle to update and promote flexibility in the workplace.

Identifying red flags in managers is crucial for well-being and growth. It's essential to pay attention to warning signs that might hinder our professional development and negatively impact mental health. Trust your intuition, and look out for signs of micromanagement, lack of communication or disrespect.

Recognizing these red flags is just the first step. Once identified, take action: seek feedback, express concerns or explore opportunities for growth elsewhere. Remember that a healthy work environment is built on trust, respect and collaboration. By being vigilant and proactive, you can pave the way for personal and professional success.

A toxic job drains you, whereas a healthy job invigorates and energise you. Not everyone can quit their job and do something they love always. However, you can start to work on what makes you happy today. Mental health at workplace is essential for everyone.

Don't settle for toxic workplace cultures. You can find a place where you can thrive, be valued and contribute to a positive work environment. Reach out to your trusted colleagues and supervisors, and you can move one step away from a toxic environment at work.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

