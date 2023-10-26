Try this magical facial steam to make your skin glow

Facial steaming gently awakens the skin and gives it a refreshing feel. A warm stream is known to open your pores and whisk away dirt and impurities that have been hiding.

The heat from the steam allows for swift blood flow, bringing along oxygen and nutrients to greet your skin cells. In addition, when you choose to exfoliate after steaming, you're gently brushing away memories of old skin cells. And when you apply your favorite skincare products post-steaming, they sink deeper, thanking you for prepping the skin so well.

Facial steaming: How to do it?

Facial steam (Image via Unsplash/Lin Ha)

Gather Your Supplies:

A large bowl or basin

Boiling water

A towel

Optional: essential oils or herbs for added benefits

Prepare Your Space: Find a comfortable, quiet spot where you can sit or lean over the bowl for about 10-15 minutes.

Cleanse Your Face: Start with a clean face to ensure that the steam can penetrate your pores effectively.

Boil Water: Boil water and pour it into the bowl. You can also add a few drops of essential oil or a handful of dried herbs (e.g., chamomile, lavender) for added relaxation and skincare benefits.

Position Yourself: Place the bowl on a stable surface and sit or lean over it. Make sure it's at a comfortable height and that you can maintain a safe distance from the hot water.

Steam Your Face:

Drape a towel over your head to create a tent, trapping the steam. This will help direct the steam towards your face.

Close your eyes and position your face about 8-12 inches away from the water to avoid burning yourself.

Inhale deeply and relax as you allow the steam to envelop your face. Keep your eyes closed during this process.

Steam for 10-15 Minutes: Steam your face for about 10-15 minutes. If it gets too hot or uncomfortable, you can lift the towel momentarily or move farther from the steam.

Facial steam (Image via Unsplash/Tron Le)

After Steaming:

Gently pat your face dry with a clean towel.

At this point, your pores are open and ready for treatment. You can apply a mask, exfoliate, or follow with your regular skincare routine to maximize the benefits.

Moisturize: Finish with a moisturizer to lock in the hydration and protect your skin.

Frequency: Limit facial steaming to once or twice a week to avoid overexposing your skin to heat.

What does this facial steam do to your skin?

Opening and Cleansing Pores: When warm steam gently touches your face, it coaxes your pores to open up. This soft touch from the steam makes it easier for any hidden impurities, dirt, and unwelcome excess oil to be softened and loosened. So, when you embrace your skincare routine afterward, it is a smoother journey to lift away these impurities, leaving your skin feeling renewed and fresh.

Facial steam (Image via Unsplash/Katherine Hanlon)

Improved Blood Circulation: Feel the warmth from the steam as it invites more blood to flow in the facial area. This invitation brings along more oxygen and nutrients, giving a little boost to our skin cells.

Hydration: There's something comforting about the moisture steam introduces to your skin. Each droplet gently plumps up your skin, letting those fine lines and wrinkles take a back seat. And skin that's well-hydrated possesses this innate ability to catch the light just right, offering a subtle, natural shine.

Relaxation and Stress Reduction: There's tranquility in facial steaming, a moment of calm. This peaceful respite has its own beauty benefits; after all, a relaxed mind can reflect a more contented skin. It's often said that when stress steps back, skin steps forward.

Facial steam (Image via Unsplash/Fleur Kaan)

Aromatherapy Benefits: If you decide to sprinkle a few drops of essential oils or sprinkle some herbs into your steam, you're adding a little magic. These essential oils don't just infuse the air with aroma; they whisper to your skin, offering benefits like soothing or diminishing redness.

Once you start including this facial steam method as a part of your daily skincare routine, there is no going back, as you are going to see magical results within the first week itself.