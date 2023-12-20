Try these variations of the reverse fly exercise to grow your rear delts

The reverse fly exercise is an excellent addition to any shoulder workout routine, especially for those aiming to enhance the growth of their deltoid muscles. The exercise focuses primarily on the rear deltoid muscles, which are critical yet often neglected in achieving a comprehensive development of the shoulders.

Executing this exercise with a controlled motion that lifts weights outward to the sides effectively activates the rear deltoids. It leads to notable improvements in both strength and muscle size. Additionally, the reverse fly exercise contributes significantly to overall shoulder stability and posture.

When you include reverse flyes in your training plan, along with other shoulder exercises, you can expect more symmetrical and visually appealing deltoid development.

Variations of reverse fly exercise

Reverse fly exercise (Image via Pinterest)

1. Dumbbell Reverse Fly

The dumbbell reverse fly is a classic variation and a staple in shoulder workouts. Start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, and knees slightly bent. Holding a pair of dumbbells, hinge at your hips and lean forward, keeping your back flat. With palms facing each other, extend your arms out to the sides, maintaining a slight bend in the elbows. Imagine you're trying to hug a giant tree.

The movement should feel controlled and deliberate, focusing on squeezing the shoulder blades together at the top of the lift. Then, lower the dumbbells slowly back to the starting position. The key is to use a weight that allows you to perform the exercise with proper form but is also challenging enough to work the muscles effectively.

2. Seated Reverse Fly

The seated reverse fly is excellent for isolating the rear deltoids. Sit on the edge of a bench with a dumbbell in each hand. Lean forward and keep your back straight. With arms hanging down, lift the weights out to the sides, similar to the standing version.

Reverse fly exercise (Image via Verywellfit)

The seated posture helps prevent using body momentum, making it a more focused exercise. Ensure you're not swinging the weights; it's all about the control. The seated position also helps if you have lower back issues, as it provides more stability than the standing variation.

3. Cable Reverse Fly

The cable reverse fly brings a consistent tension that you don't get with dumbbells. Set the cables to chest height and stand in the middle, crossing the cables (right-hand grabs the left cable and vice versa).

Reverse fly exercise (Image via YouTube/Howcast)

Step forward to create tension in the cables. With a slight bend in your elbows, open your arms out to the sides. You'll feel a nice squeeze in your shoulder blades. Slowly return to the start. The beauty of the cable machine is the constant resistance throughout the movement, providing a unique challenge for the muscles.

4. Resistance Band Reverse Fly

For a portable and versatile option, the resistance band reverse fly is perfect. Stand in the middle of a resistance band, holding each end. Hinge at your hips slightly and keep your back straight. Pull the band apart by extending your arms, keeping a slight bend in the elbows.

This variant is fantastic for home workouts or when traveling. The resistance band offers a different type of tension compared to weights, and you can easily adjust the difficulty by using bands of varying thickness.

5. Machine Reverse Fly

Reverse fly exercise (Image via YouTube/Renaissance Periodization)

Lastly, the machine reverse fly is a user-friendly and safe option, especially for beginners. Sit facing the machine, gripping the handles. Pull the handles back using your rear deltoids and upper back muscles.

The machine helps in maintaining proper form and offers a straightforward approach to the exercise. It's also a great way to finish your shoulder workout, as it allows you to focus solely on the muscle contraction without worrying about balancing the weights.

Incorporating these variations into your shoulder routine will not only add diversity but also ensure comprehensive development of the rear deltoids.