Ty Pennington Shares Health Update 8 Months After Surgery, Says He's Ready to be Back in Full Swing

Ty Pennington, the renowned HGTV host, has finally shared some health updates after his emergency surgery eight months ago. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, he opened up about how he found himself hospitalized last summer after facing an abscess in the back of his throat.

Rising to fame with TLC’s “Trading Spaces”, Ty has been a household name since then. His true breakthrough was as the host of ABC’s famous series “Extreme Makeovers: Home Edition”, where he showcased his creativity and designing abilities, making people fans of his dynamic personality.

In July last year, Ty Pennington was hospitalized just days after attending the LA premiere of the movie “Barbie”. Here's a look at what happened to him and how he's progressing in his recovery.

Ty Pennington Health Scare: What Happened to the HGTV Host?

Ty Pennington had swelling in his throat (Image from Instagram)

In July 2023, Pennington had to undergo surgery due to swelling in his throat which made it difficult for the TV star to breathe. He initially thought that the swelling would reduce with the use of steroidal medicines but his doctor suggested there might be some other problem, which proved to be beneficial for Ty and ended up saving his life.

In his recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pennington recalled the horrifying incident.

“I'm great. You know what's great is if you almost die, you get so much attention," he said. "It feels so nice to be that loved. I'm planning another one… No, I'm kidding!”

Pennington’s Road to Recovery

Pennington had to undergo surgery to remove the abscess in his throat (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

After going through a near-death experience, Ty Pennington emphasized the importance of listening to your body and acknowledging the warning signs it is trying to give you. He also highlighted the need to make each day of your life count.

“It made me realize you just don't know when your timecard's gonna get pulled, so wake up, live every single day to the fullest," he said. "I mean, that's why the 60s are gonna be like time to start doing everything, and that's what I love about being part of these projects because I think we all want to make sure we've done things to be remembered.”

Just eight months after his surgery, Ty Pennington is ready to get back into full swing as a host of the show “Rock the Block (Season 5)”, which will premiere on HGTV on March 5.

Pennington’s recent health scare depicts the unpredictability of life and how important it is to cherish every moment you have. It also highlights that no one should compromise their health by neglecting the underlying symptoms.

As Ty Pennington gears up for season 5 of Rock the Block, his fans are excited to see him returning to the television screen with his trademark charisma and creativity.