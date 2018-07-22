Ultimate Arm Day Workout: 6 Arm Exercises You Must Do

Training your arms is indispensable.

Your arms allow the movement of the wrist and hand. The muscles of the upper arm, the biceps, and triceps control the movement and positioning of the elbow joint, with the muscles of the forearm controlling the wrist and hand. Due to this joint control, both lifting capacity and grip strength come from the arm muscles which makes it an important body part that needs attention.

Apart from the physical benefits, aesthetically good looking arms do not go unnoticed when you are standing in the crowd. Your arms are an important upper body part and training them is indispensable. You have to understand that your arms are an integral part that needs immediate attention. So next time you are at the gym follow this ultimate arm day workouts.

#1 Concentration Curls

The concentration curl is a unique exercise because no movement is similar to it. This is a highly effective exercise and research has shown that if it is performed accurately then you can achieve an exercise efficiency of around 97% for your biceps.

Instructions:

Step 1: Sit on a flat bench with legs spread, knees bent and feet flat on the floor with a dumbbell between your legs.

Step 2: Use either hand to pick the dumbbell up and hold with an underhand grip. Place the back of the upper arm on the top of your inner thigh on the same side. Your palm should be facing away from the thigh.

Step 3: Now keep your arms extended and curl the dumbbell up to make a smooth arc by contracting your biceps and exhaling. Hold for a second at shoulder level.

Step 4: Return to the starting position in a controlled way inhaling without swinging the arm. Use alternate arms to perform this.

Tip: Do not let the dumbbell touch the ground while performing this exercise. Do 4 sets of 8 reps each with a 15-second break in between sets.

