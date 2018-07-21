Ultimate Back Day Workout - 5 Back Exercises You Must Do

A good back day workout is essential

Let’s be honest, the first thing that most workout enthusiasts want to perfect is their chest area, with the ab craze showing no signs of dying down. Of course, nowadays every second movie star and athlete sports a six-pack, which has only spurred their fans – comprising mostly of the youth – to work towards getting a pack of their own.

While the celebrity influence has positively impacted the health movement, there are some downsides – like people focusing a wee bit too much on the front while neglecting other important areas – namely the back.

Well, let’s just put it out there – back workouts are not just important but also extremely vital, and neglecting them would be a huge error on your part. Besides correcting your posture, back day workouts also enhance some hard-to-develop muscles like the ones in your neck and mid-back while also giving your shoulders more strength, which comes in extremely handy when you get down to weight exercises.

Also, a good back can also fight back against the aches we know so well from sitting for hours upon hours at our office desks. So to put it quite simply – stop devoting all your timing to developing your abs and show your back some more love because they key to a good front, or any other part of your body for that matter, is a good back! And to help you get your back day workout schedule sorted we’ve got some great exercises for you. So, without further ado let’s take a look at 5 back exercises you must do.

#5 Deadlifts

Deadlifts are not only excellent for back development but also for your buttocks – two extremely essential areas as well as your overall bone structure. However, technique is everything when it comes to Deadlifts so you might want to spend extra time in nailing your technique on back day.

Step 1 - Stand with your feet hip-width apart and bend your hips back.

Step 2 - Extend your hips and pull the bar up with all your might while keeping a flat back.

Step 3 - Hold your position for a bit before lowering the bar to its original stance.

Important Tip: Start off by practising 8 Deadlifts.

