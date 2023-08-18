Underwater cycling: Maxing strength and muscle toning

If you are into exploring intense workouts to unleash the best of yourself, then you must have surely come across underwater cycling, an excellent low-impact workout. This particular exercise has the capability of enhancing your strength and power twice as much as normal cycling or running on land. It is mainly adapted by world-class athletes for their super-intense sessions, where they give whatever they have to gain a percentage of endurance.

A truly thrilling experience, underwater cycling will keep you from pushing forward, even when your goal is to do so. In the case of normal cycling or running on land, the resistance of the air won't affect you as much as cycling or running underwater would. This is clearly because of the difference in density between water and air.

The more resistance you feel, the more you will increase your strength and burn more calories as well. So this exercise can be a game changer for you if you are aiming to max out your strength and endurance.

How to perform underwater cycling?

Underwater Spinning (Image via Getty Images)

Following is a step-by-step guide on how you can perform underwater cycling, also known as aqua cycling.

Step 1: Choose a pool that is equipped for underwater cycling. Many fitness centers and aquatic facilities offer aqua cycling classes, which provide specially designed stationary bikes that can be submerged in the water. Look for classes or facilities that offer underwater cycling to ensure you have the necessary equipment.

Step 2: Wear comfortable swimwear and appropriate footwear. Some aqua cycling classes might provide special water shoes that offer better grip on the bike pedals underwater.

Step 3: Just like any workout, it's important to warm up your muscles before starting the main activity. Spend 5-10 minutes doing some light stretching and gentle movements in the water to prepare your body for the workout.

Step 4: Before getting into the water, adjust the stationary bike to your proper settings. Adjust the seat height, handlebar height, and pedal straps to ensure a comfortable fit.

Step 5: Enter the pool and approach the underwater cycling area. Make sure the water is at an appropriate depth – usually around waist to chest height – so that you can comfortably pedal underwater.

Step 6: Climb onto the stationary bike and secure your feet on the pedals. Ensure that your posture is upright and comfortable. Hold onto the handlebars with a relaxed grip.

Step 7: Begin pedaling just as you would on a regular stationary bike. The resistance of the water will provide a challenging workout for your lower body muscles. Focus on maintaining a steady pace and using proper cycling form.

Step 8: If you're participating in an aqua cycling class, follow the instructor's guidance. They will likely lead the class through various cycling routines, such as sprints, climbs, and intervals, to keep the workout engaging and effective.

Step 9: Pay attention to your own body and how it responds to cycling underwater. Adjust your resistance and pedal speed according to your fitness level and comfort. Remember that underwater cycling can be intense, so it's important to listen to your body and avoid overexertion.

Step 10: After completing your cycling session, spend a few minutes cooling down. Slow down your pedaling and perform some gentle stretches in the water to help prevent muscle soreness.

How does it help you?

Aqua cycling offers a range of benefits that make it an appealing and effective form of exercise. Its low-impact nature makes it gentle on joints, making it ideal for those with arthritis or joint issues. As an excellent cardiovascular workout, underwater spinning challenges the heart and lungs, improving overall fitness and endurance.

The water's resistance engages and strengthens various leg muscles, including the quads, hamstrings, calves, and glutes, while also involving the core for stability. This full-body engagement provides a holistic fitness experience. Furthermore, the calorie-burning aspect aids weight management, and the hydrostatic pressure of water enhances circulation.

The cooling effect of water regulates body temperature, offering comfort during workouts. Additionally, the buoyancy of water aids flexibility, allowing for a wider range of motion. Beyond physical benefits, underwater cycling's stress-relieving and enjoyable nature provides mental relaxation.