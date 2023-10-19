Unhealthy coping mechanisms that you can replace today for better mental health

Unhealthy coping mechanisms are the go-to action tendencies of most individuals trying to combat life's challenging circumstances. They may offer momentary relief, but they aren't a sustainable solution. There is a thin line between a casual habit and a coping mechanism. The latter is more pervasive and impacts your mental functioning.

While providing temporary relief, they may compound the issues that you try to solve as well. While growing up, we model behaviors and even our coping styles. As a consequence, we may incorporate both healthy and unhealthy mechanisms. Let's take a deeper look at these unhealthy coping strategies and know how to break away from them.

Most of us engage in habits that provide us temporary relief. (Image via Freepik/ Drazen Zigic)

What are coping mechanisms?

Not all habits are coping mechanisms, but it's for you to determine. (Image via Pixels/ Maria Orlova)

From work pressure to personal difficulties, life continues to throw challenges at us. To tackle these circumstances, people devise various negative coping mechanisms. These are tools or strategies to deal with tense situations and feelings.

Coping mechanisms can be typically classified into two subtypes, namely, healthy and unhealthy. Healthy ones are those that encourage overall well-being, whereas unhealthy coping mechanisms can magnify problems in the long run.

Unhealthy coping mechanisms that you can replace today

You can always aim at replacing negative mechanisms with more positive ones. (Image via Pexels/ Michelle Leman)

Unhealthy coping mechanisms usually form a vicious cycle of consistent reliance on them. We keep aside our inner growth, hurt friends and family, and ultimately worsen our well-being. They can successfully hide the underlying cause of our distress, which makes it even harder to address them.

Negative coping strategies are similar to quick fixes to emotional distress. Let's learn about a few of the most common unhealthy coping mechanisms and their further consequences:

1. Substance Abuse

Choosing drugs or alcohol as a way to lower intense feelings may provide immediate relief, yet it can also give rise to addiction and further worsen emotional turmoil. These are also some of the most common habits that put your health at risk.

2. Emotional Eating

Emotional eating is a very common mechanism. (Image via pixels/ Campus production)

Binge eating at late night may numb stressful or sad emotions, but can result in quick weight gains and related mental health disorders that ultimately exacerbate the original issue.

3. Self-Harm

Few people resort to self-harm to divert themselves from mental turmoil. This type of behavior is extremely difficult to cope with and can result in serious bodily and emotional harm.

4. Avoidance

Some people find peace while engaging in avoidance coping. (Image via Pexels/ Pavel Danilyuk)

Avoiding coping or distracting from the problems might provide some ease. In the long term, it typically makes the concern grow much larger and more difficult to resolve.

5. Escapism

Distracting yourself with video games, excessive social media, or screen time can turn into a way of evading issues. This hinders personal development and relationship dynamics in the long term.

Breaking Free from Unhealthy Coping Mechanisms

Breaking free from old patterns is challenging but not impossible. (Image via Pexels/ Sebastian Voortman)

Identifying and addressing these unhealthy coping mechanisms is an immediate step towards positive change. It's time to start reflecting on your behavior. Ask yourself: Are you choosing unhealthy coping mechanisms? Acknowledging this concern is vital to attaining self-awareness.

Seek active support by being open about your everyday struggles with a loved one or a trained professional who may offer guidance and encouragement.

Learn about other healthy options by replacing unhealthy coping mechanisms with positive substitutes such as exercising, meditation, creative endeavors, or journaling.

Be mindful of the present moment, for all of us exist in the lap of the present moment. All we have to do is be aware of this simple fact and watch as the magic of life unfolds itself by allowing us to settle in this very moment and remove stress and negative feelings.

Embracing healthy habits empowers us to acknowledge much healthier substitutes and thus start on a journey of personal well-being and growth. Always remember, the path of true healing and transformation is always accessible, it's we who have to choose to enter the doorway and kick the unhealthy coping mechanisms out.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

