UV rays and their harmful impact on the skin

From primary school, we have been hearing about UV rays. UV rays or ultraviolet rays, as we all know, are harmful rays emitted from the sun. They enter the earth's atmosphere via the ozone layer. Because of industrialization and its side effects, there has been ozone layer depletion.

The depletion of this layer is bad for us as more of these UV rays have been entering the earth's atmosphere. These rays are directly linked to skin cancer.

You cannot see these rays with the naked eye. Therefore it becomes very important to take sun safety seriously. Hence do not forget to use sunscreen whenever you are going out, even if it is cloudy and the sun is not shining so bright. Do not let these rays harm you in any way.

What are UV rays?

Sun is a source of this radiation. (Image by Connor Mcsheffrey/Unsplash)

In sunlight, there is UV radiation, emitted from the source, the sun. The UV rays are part of this radiation. These rays are not visible to us and do not produce heat. There are three types of UV rays and they are distinguished depending on their wavelength.

UVA rays - These rays cause the most damage to your skin.

UVB rays - These damage the outermost layer of our skin.

UBC rays - They are absorbed or filtered out by the earth's atmosphere.

So, the damage is caused only by the UVA and UVB-type rays.

UV radiation

Sunbeds are an artificial source of this radiation. (Image by Samuel Mcgarrigle/Unsplash)

Let us now talk about the radiation caused because of these rays. This radiation comes from the sun mostly. Even tan beds or other man-made sources of sun tanning can be a source of this radiation.

UV radiation can be a good source of Vitamin D. But too much exposure will cause skin cancer and sunburn. Hence, next time when you go out, choose the right sunscreen and wear the right gear to prevent any harm.

Harmful effects of UV rays

UV rays can cause retinal damage. (Image by Pranav Kumar/Unsplash)

1. Make the immune system weak.

2. Cause eye damage, retinal damage, and cataracts.

3. Increase chances of melanoma.

4. Cause skin burn and premature skin aging.

5. Cause skin cancer and basal cell carcinoma.

Effect of these rays on the skin

Melanoma is caused because of these rays. (Image by NCI/Unsplash)

The harmful rays can damage the innermost and the outermost layer of the skin as well as the tissues, cells, and blood vessels. Skin gets curled or wrinkled up. We see many cases of premature aging in people.

Sunburn caused by these rays is not good for your skin as well.

There are DNA mutations because of these rays and in the long run, these mutations lead to cancer. All cases of skin cancer are directly related to these rays. Melanoma is the most common type of skin cancer. Basal cell carcinoma and Squamous cell carcinoma are the other cancer types caused because of exposure to these rays.

Ways to prevent UV damage

Apply your sunscreen before stepping out (Image by Batch By WHS/Unsplash)

Wear sunglasses when you go out, and proper clothes to cover yourself. A large hat can also be useful against these rays. Please apply sunscreen. Reapply it, especially if you are an athlete and are sweating a lot because of the physical activity.

Remember that no sunscreen is waterproof but rather water-resistant. Avoid going out when the sun is at its peak.

Remember to take the proper sun safety measures.

In any case, if you see any changes in your skin, do not forget to go to a dermatologist. They can make a proper diagnosis of your skin and treat you accordingly. So be safe and make people aware of the harmful effects of these rays.