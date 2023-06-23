Vestibular migraine: Symptoms, causes and treatment

If you've ever experienced the disorienting combination of dizziness, vertigo and throbbing headaches, you may have encountered the perplexing world of vestibular migraine.

This lesser-known type of migraine can disrupt daily life and leave you searching for answers. In this article, we delve into the realm of vestibular migraines, exploring their symptoms, potential causes and available treatments.

What is vestibular migraine?

What is it? (Image via Freepik/Benzoix)

It's a type of migraine that's characterized by a combination of traditional migraine symptoms and disturbances in the vestibular system, which controls balance and spatial orientation.

It's like a double whammy, where the throbbing headache is accompanied by dizziness, vertigo and an unsteady feeling. This unique blend of symptoms can significantly impact a person's quality of life and daily activities.

Recognizing vestibular migraine symptoms

Signs and symptoms (Image via Freepik/Nakaridori)

Identifying symptoms can be challenging, as they can mimic other conditions. Here are some common signs to watch out for:

Dizziness and vertigo: The feeling of spinning or a sensation of being off-balance is a hallmark of vestibular migraines. It can range from mild to severe and may be accompanied by nausea or vomiting.

Sensitivity to motion and light: Individuals with such migraines often experience increased sensitivity to motion, like riding in a car or watching fast-paced visuals. They may also become more sensitive to light, known as photophobia.

Headache with migraine features: Just like traditional migraines, these migraines can be accompanied by throbbing headaches, often on one side of the head. These headaches may last for hours or even days.

Exploring causes of vestibular migraine

Genetic and physical causes (Image via Freepik/Kjpargeter)

The exact cause of these migraines is still a subject of research. However, several factors have been identified as potential triggers, including:

Genetic predisposition: Family history plays a role in the development of these migraines, suggesting a genetic component.

Abnormal brain activity: Studies suggest that changes in brain activity, specifically in the areas responsible for regulating balance and spatial orientation, may contribute to such migraines.

Hormonal fluctuations: Hormonal changes, particularly in women, have been linked to migraines, including the aforementioned migraines. Fluctuations in estrogen levels during the menstrual cycle or menopause may trigger episodes.

Managing vestibular migraine

How to manage such migraines? (Image via Freepik)

While there's no cure for these migraines, various treatment options can help manage the condition and alleviate symptoms.

Here are some strategies that may be effective:

Medications: Your healthcare provider may prescribe medications to prevent migraines or relieve symptoms during an episode. These can include preventive medications, pain relievers or medications specifically targeting vestibular symptoms.

Lifestyle modifications: Adopting a healthy lifestyle can make a significant difference in managing such migraines. That may include maintaining regular sleep patterns, managing stress levels, staying hydrated and avoiding triggers like certain foods or environmental factors.

Vestibular rehabilitation: Physical therapy exercises that focus on improving balance and reducing dizziness can be beneficial for individuals with migraines. These exercises aim to retrain the brain's response to vestibular signals.

Living with vestibular migraines can be challenging, but understanding the symptoms, causes and treatment options can empower individuals to take control of their condition.

If you suspect you may be experiencing such migraines, it's essential to consult with a healthcare professional for an accurate diagnosis and personalized treatment plan.

Remember that you're not alone on this journey. With the right support, you can navigate through the ups and downs of migraines and move towards a better quality of life.

Poll : 0 votes