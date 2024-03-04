Victoria Beckham’s health update: did a foot injury stop her from making an impact in the Paris Fashion Week?

Victoria Beckham, wife of retired English footballer David Beckham, has recently shared that she had succumbed to a foot injury, as she was seen wearing a medical boot.

According to Victoria, the accident happened when she fell over in the gym on the 14th of February, however, the injury didn’t stop her from attending the Paris Fashion Week.

For the ones who do not know!

David Beckham and his wife (Image by victoriabeckham/Instagram)

Victoria Beckham, one of the Spice Girls, is a multitalented woman who is not only a singer, songwriter, and fashion designer but also an entrepreneur.

She is married to David Beckham, who is a former English football player and was known to be one of the best midfielders of his time. David Beckham co-owns Salford City FC and is the President and co-owner of Inter Miami CF.

Victoria Beckham health update

On one of her Instagram stories uploaded on Valentine’s Day, she posted a photo of her foot with an ice pack on it and wrote:

“Happy Valentine’s Day to me ."Fell over in the gym”

Her husband David reposted her story and added a humourous touch to his response, stating:

“How big is your toe? WOW, I NEVER NOTICED THAT BEFORE.”

She also celebrated Valentine's Day with her husband, and she posted on her Instagram, a photo of David Beckham, captioning it “ Happy Valentine's Day cowboy."

To which David replied and said:

“Happy Valentine’s Day to an amazing wife, mom, and best friend. I love you. I mean, ‘I just loved it’”

Victoria Beckham Attended Parish Fashion Week, even with an injury

Walking on crutches to show her latest creations, Victoria appeared at the Paris Fashion Week along with David and her children, who applauded her from the front row seats of the event.

Past injuries of Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham seen using crutches (Image by keepupwiththebeckhams/Instagram)

In 2018, Victoria suffered from a small stress fracture and had used crutches back then, which she shared with her fans via Instagram.

Victoria is a fitness enthusiast and loves to sweat in the gym and wants her fans to do the same too. She loves to lift weights and do strength training.

PETA interrupting Victoria’s fashion parade

Animal rights activists and PETA (The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals group), talked against the use of animal skin to make leather in the fashion industry and interrupted Victoria Beckham’s show in Paris Fashion Week.

Despite suffering from an injury, nothing stopped Victoria as she successfully graced the ramp in front of many celebrities and personalities including Maria Sharapova, who praised her for her courage and resilience.

Let us wish her a speedy recovery and salute her bravery.