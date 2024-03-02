"Nothing stopping Victoria Beckham" - Maria Sharapova poses with fashion icon; praises her for pulling off fashion show despite broken foot

Maria Sharapova has expressed her admiration for English fashion designer and singer Victoria Beckham, who pulled off a successful show at Paris Fashion Week despite having a foot injury.

Sharapova, who retired from professional tennis in 2020, has been pursuing other interests and passions, such as entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and fashion. Beckham, who rose to fame as a member of the Spice Girls, has established herself as a respected fashion designer and entrepreneur.

Beckham, who broke her foot during a workout earlier this week, showcased her latest Autumn/Winter 2024 collection and walked the runway with crutches at the end.

Sharapova took to Instagram to share her admiration for Beckham and posted a picture of them posing together before the show. In the picture, Beckham can be seen wearing an ankle walking boot on her left leg.

"Nothing stopping VB, even a broken foot!! Excited to see your beautiful creations this evening," Sharapova wrote.

The five-time Grand Slam champion also lauded Beckham, who is married to soccer legend David Beckham, for walking the runway on crutches.

"@victoriabeckham walked the entire length of runway post-show on crutches," she wrote.

Maria Sharapova on Instagram

"I followed this road that he paved for me" - Maria Sharapova on her father Yuri

Maria Sharapova at the Summit Of Greatness hosted By Lewis Howes

Maria Sharapova recently shared insights into her relationship with her father Yuri, who was instrumental in shaping her tennis career.

Sharapova appeared on The Deal with Alex Rodriguez and Jason Kelly podcast, where she discussed how her father’s vision and sacrifice helped her achieve her dreams.

"I knew that what I was doing, um, was different to other families, to other children," Sharapova said (at 4:00). "I knew that I had a different path and I, and I was living, it was a dream."

"I had a very clear vision and so did my mother and my father. My father, particularly because he was my coach for many years and it was, you know, his big goals. I was too young to really have those big goals, but I followed this road that he paved for me," she continued.

Sharapova, who won 36 WTA titles and an Olympic silver medal in 2012, added:

"I realized very much that this dream was becoming a reality that, you know, you had a choice to make every single day when you wake up to be the best and I was given an incredible gift of, you know, having a strong mind of persistence of focus." (at 4:30)