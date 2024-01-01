Want to get better sleep? Stop Watching These Late Night TV Shows

As we all know, getting quality sleep is considered very crucial for your overall performance and well-being. People often come home from work and sit, eat, relax, and sometimes sleep in front of the TV.

However, it can affect your eyes with blue light exposure, which can further cause obesity, diabetes, and other problems. In this article, we will discuss the downsides of sleeping while watching late-night shows.

How do late-night shows affect your sleep?

There are many reasons why we should not be using electronic devices and watching late-night shows and some of them are mentioned below:

Increases sleep debt

Individuals are supposed to take at least 8 hours of undisturbed sleep and anything less than that is considered sleep debt. For some people, six hours are enough for sleeping but on the other hand for some people, the rest two hours come in sleep debt.

It's something you need to avoid as it can affect your physical and mental health like it can alleviate your thinking ability and focus.

Decreased production of melatonin

Melatonin is a hormone that regulates your relaxation and deep sleep. It signals your brain when it's time to rest and relax and call it a day. TVs, phones, and laptops emit blue light that ultimately decreases the production of melatonin.

The decrease in melatonin confuses the brain when it is night or day. This can make it difficult for you to fall asleep or wake up late, disturbing the whole circadian rhythm.

Brain stimulation

An active brain continuously receiving signals from watching TV at night won’t shut off which makes a person struggle with not falling asleep. if your brain is continuously getting stimuli, it can make your sleep restless and affect your deep restful sleep. Watching TV can give your brain too many stimuli and when the TV is flashing lights, changing sounds, giving news alerts, and more can make you stay awake.

Listening to the sounds for a prolonged time can affect the deepest part of your sleep-wake cycle. It can also lead to disturbing dreams, which can make it difficult to fall back asleep, hence, decreased quantity and quality of sleep.

Affects overall health

Watching late-night shows while you sleep can decrease the quantity of sleep and not getting enough rest can affect your health badly as it can cause high blood pressure, weakened immunity, memory loss, and many more. Moreover, sleeping with blue light exposure increases the risk of obesity.

Popular TV shows to avoid

As much as people love resting and relaxing, these TV shows, especially those which go on air at nighttime can make people intrigued and wait for their show. As a result, they end up staying awake until midnight.

Some late-night shows such as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Watch What Happens Live, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Amber Ruffin Show and many more.

These shows are very popular, and in order to get enough sleep, one should avoid them or watch them the next day while having their daily meals.