Want to try anger management therapy? Here's your cue to satisfy the anger pangs

Anger management therapy is a common tool to help individuals regulate their emotions.

Anger is a misunderstood emotion, and often everyone considers it as 'negative.' While the manifestations of anger make all the difference, it's not necessarily a 'bad' emotion. Anger has helped our ancestors survive for a long time, but it appears that sometimes we can get angry much more than needed.

Anger management therapy is designed to regulate your emotions. It helps you tame your anger and not let it harm yourself or your loved ones. We often regret things we do or say when angry.

We often use anger to change the person, situation or circumstance, but we forget that the only thing in our control are our own thoughts and behaviors.

Exploring types of anger management therapy

Before understanding the types of anger management therapy, it can be helpful to talk about the anger iceberg. Much research has been dedicated to understanding what causes and underlies anger.

The anger iceberg is a beautiful representation that what's visible to our eyes may be different from what lies below the iceberg. From childhood trauma to feelings of grief, shame,and guilt, there can be so much that we often forget to notice.

Here are some common forms of anger management therapy:

#1 Cognitive behavioral therapy

Cognitive behavioral therapy helps you focus on the connection between thoughts that make you feel angry and behave in an aggressive way. A therapist is likely to help you manage your thoughts, set realistic expectations and modify your behavior accordingly.

#2 Dialectical behavioral therapy

Dialectical behavioral therapy focuses on skill-building. It places strong emphasis on three skills: interpersonal effectiveness, emotional regulation and mindfulness. Your therapist will equip you with all of these skills to battle anger.

#3 Interpersonal therapy

You can also opt for interpersonal therapy or family therapy. A lot of times, our anger stems from unresolved feelings towards our loved ones, including our family members. Unresolved issues often stem in the form of aggressive behaviors.

Anger management techniques and tools you must try

Treatment for anger management varies from person to person. The techniques that you opt for can depend on the type of therapy you choose.

However, there are a few common techniques that you can start incorporating and practicing on a day-to-day basis. Do note that there isn't a right or wrong technique.

Here's a brief list of your go-to anger management therapy techniques:

Identify your trigger: You can't work with anger unless you don't recognize what triggers it. Take a deep breath: Breathing plays a vital role in diffusing anger. Even a single deep breath can stop you from saying something that you don't mean to. Leave the room: There's no shame in leaving a space where you feel extremely annoyed and angry. It's fine to leave the space if you feel your emotions have become out of control. Replace a thought: Can you try and practice it right now? Think of an angry thought, and replace it with a compassionate one. You are likely to see a quick difference.

Remember, it's essential to be patient with yourself as you work on managing anger.

It might take time and practice, but the efforts are worth it for your well-being and relationships. If anger continues to be a significant challenge, consider seeking professional help from a therapist or counselor specializing in anger management therapy.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

