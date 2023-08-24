WATCH: Joe Rogan’s hilarious reaction to smelling salts gone wrong

People use smelling salts, an ammonia-based substance, to awaken consciousness. The inhalant is used by athletes and weightlifters to enhance their performance and stimulate the nervous system. In a recent podcast episode, Joe Rogan, renowned for his controversial discussions and outrageous statements on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, had a hilarious encounter with smelling salts that left him nearly throwing up.

During the show, Rogan and guest comedian Theo Von tried out the same smelling salts that strongman Rob Kearney claims to use before a workout. But the result was not what they expected.

The smelling salts they used came sealed in a bag and were also sealed in plastic within a jar. As Joe Rogan and Von opened the bag, the pungent aroma immediately filled the room. It was advised to only "waft" the smell and avoid inhaling it fully, as it can be quite overpowering. Rogan's right-hand man on the podcast, Jamie, cautioned them about the intensity of the salts.

Rogan asked Jamie, who was off-camera,

"There's something about this stuff that when you take a whiff of it right before you lift, it's supposed to like jolt your nervous system, right? Is that the idea?"

With a mixture of curiosity and apprehension, Von took off the lid of the jar and bravely took a whiff. The moment the smell hit him, he was hilariously blown back, clearly taken aback by the potency of the salts. Rogan, laughing, asked if he was okay, to which Von replied with a screwed-up face and tears in his eyes.

Curious about the purpose of smelling salts, Rogan inquired if weightlifters use them before lifting weights. Von, still recovering from the smell, humorously questioned if they used them before lifting the universe or their future.

Soon after, Joe Rogan decided to give the salts a try for himself. As he sniffed the jar, the pungent aroma once again took hold, causing Rogan to start gagging and nearly throw up.

After a few moments of coughing and flinching from the smell, it was Jamie's turn. Jamie also took a sniff of the salts and couldn't help but cough from the intensity. This led Von to make a hilarious comparison to the smell of a child's vomit in an elementary school.

Joe Rogan, still flinching from the smell, acknowledged that the jar of salts was much more potent than the smell of ammonia.

"I don't know he almost gets you two separate from your thoughts right it's . So wild. it's so jolting!" Joe said.

Joe Rogan's hilarious reaction to the smelling salts on his podcast episode captured the surprise, intensity, and unexpected effects that these substances can have. His gagging and facial expressions provided great comedic entertainment for both his guests and the viewers.

Why weightlifters smell salts or ammonia before lifting weight

It's worth noting that weightlifters use salts to enhance their performance by increasing alertness and stimulating the nervous system.

While the effects of smelling salts are temporary, they can be beneficial for weightlifters who need an extra boost during intense workouts or competitions. However, as Joe Rogan's hilarious reaction demonstrated, these substances can be incredibly strong and overwhelming, leading to unexpected and comedic moments.

Smelling salts continue to be a popular tool among weightlifters and athletes looking to maximize their physical performance.