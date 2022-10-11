Could Vagus Nerve Therapy Help Control Mood and Anxiety?

The vagus nerve, our longest cranial nerve, travels from the brainstem via the neck, chest, and abdomen. It is frequently referred to as the "wandering" nerve, which acts as a key component of the parasympathetic nervous system that regulates mood, immune response, digestion, and heart rate. The vagus nerve transports messages between the brain, organs, and digestive system.

Research suggests that the vagus nerve has the potential to regulate mood and treat mental health disorders like anxiety and depression because of its role in the gut-brain axis. There are several types of vagus nerve therapy, but how effective are they?

Vagus Nerve Therapy

The vagus nerve does two really important things. First, it can trigger the parasympathetic response that we want and second, it transmits signals in both directions. This means it can send information from your brain to your body about whether to be stressed or calm and then it sends information from your body to your brain about whether to be frustrated or relaxed.

The vagus nerve is a component of the parasympathetic nervous system, thus when it is stimulated, it increases the vagal tone, which slows down our heart rate, respiration, and nervous system activity. Researchers have discovered a link between high vagal tone, happy feelings, and general health. In other words, when nerves are stimulated, they feel better, handle stress better, and are less prone to experience symptoms of PTSD, sadness, or anxiety.

It was also interestingly discovered that mothers transmit their vagal tone to their children. Therefore, if a mother experiences worry or depression during pregnancy, this may lead to a reduced vagal tone, which is then transmitted to her newborn. Fortunately, the same goes for the reverse. If a mum has a high vagal tone, she can pass that on as well.

The vagus nerve has the following functions:

Your vagus nerve can help you deal with anxiety and stress. (Image via Pexels/ Craig Adderley)

The vagus nerve in the brain aids in the regulation of anxiety and mood. Its monoaminergic systems are influenced by signals coming from the gut.

It regulates blood pressure in the heart as well as the regularity and rate of the heartbeat.

It connects bronchi constriction and breathing depth in the lungs.

It aids in regulating both the balance of blood glucose and the storage of glucose in the liver and pancreas.

It increases the stomach's acidity and digestive fluids, which causes the gut to expand.

Vagus Nerve and Mental Health

The polyvagal theory, which is frequently cited by professionals, contends that the vagus nerve is crucial to our stress response systems, including the flight or fight reaction. Your head's "first" brain and your gut's "second" brain instantly communicate with one another.

Research is still required to fully understand the effects of vagus nerve stimulation on illnesses like depression, headaches, and epilepsy because only a few studies have been done in this area. But many professionals have seen success in their work.

A few clients have noted increases in their ability to balance themselves, have a good night's sleep, and digest their food. Additionally, patients have reported less rumination, improved focus, and a stronger ability to take the initiative and speak up.

What can you do at home to raise your vagal tone?

The "diving reflex," a reaction that lowers the heartbeat and constricts blood vessels, can be triggered by holding your breath and immersing your face in cold water. According to some users, it has a relaxing effect and can help lessen insomnia. Some people apply an ice pack to their chest wrapped in fabric to calm their nerves.

Exhausting day? Splash your face with some cold water. (Image via Pexels/ Hong Son)

It is difficult to determine whether or how well these specific exercises function as tools for managing anxiety or depression because they haven't been thoroughly investigated. However, some experts do agree that they are worth a try.

Your parasympathetic system and vagus nerve activity are both increased by yoga. The effects of a 12-week yoga intervention on mood and anxiety were larger than those of a control group that only performed walking exercises. The study discovered higher GABA levels in the thalamus, which were linked to better mood and less anxiety.

Yoga is one pathway to let go off stress. (Photo by Pexels/ Min An)

You can also massage several locations to manually activate your vagus nerve. Both massaging your neck and your feet can activate the vagus nerve. The carotid sinus on the right side of the throat, close to where you check your pulse, can also be massaged to stimulate the vagus nerve.

Takeaway

The Vagus nerve plays a crucial part in so many of our biological processes that future research may provide more answers for, like treating diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and obesity, and reducing symptoms of mental health disorders or illnesses. The interaction between the brain and stomach appears to hold the most promise for treating depression and coping with life's traumatic ruptures and difficulties.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes