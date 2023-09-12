This LAQ exercise routine will enhance your quadriceps

Within the domain of leg-focused workouts, the Long Arc Quads (LAQ exercise) stands as a cornerstone for enhancing lower body strength, especially in developing the quadriceps. This diverse array of exercises effectively targets and fortifies these prominent muscles in the front of the thigh.

Preeminent among these are classic compound movements like squats, which can be executed with a barbell, dumbbells, or solely relying on one's body weight. These exercises are renowned as potent quad enhancers. The leg press machine, where one exerts force against a weighted sled using their legs, provides a dependable option for quadriceps development.

Similarly, lunges, whether performed statically or incorporated into a walking routine, not only engage the quads but also activate the hamstrings and glutes. It is imperative, when integrating these exercises into your regimen, to emphasize impeccable form and commence with an appropriate weight or resistance level.

LAQ exercise routine for stronger quads

LAQ-Exercise (Image via Getty Images)

Warm-up

Dynamic Leg Swings: Begin by standing near a sturdy support, such as a wall or chair. Gently swing one leg forward and backward, progressively increasing the range of motion. Execute 10-15 swings for each leg.

Main Routine

Leg Extensions (Machine or Resistance Band): Seated on a leg extension machine or securely anchoring a resistance band around your ankles, fully extend your legs, briefly pausing at the peak of the movement before returning to the initial position. Complete 3 sets, each consisting of 12-15 repetitions.

Step-Ups: Utilizing a bench or robust platform, ascend with one leg, followed by the contralateral leg. Descend one leg at a time. Execute 3 sets, with each set encompassing 10-12 repetitions per leg.

LAQ-Exercise (Image via Getty Images)

Bulgarian Split Squats: Position yourself facing away from an elevated surface, such as a bench. Place one foot behind you on the bench and engage in squats with the opposite leg. Perform three sets, comprising 10–12 repetitions per leg.

Walking Lunges: Commence by taking a forward step with your right leg into a lunge, then propel your left leg forward into the subsequent lunge. Continue this forward progression. Conclude three sets, totaling 20–24 steps (10–12 per leg).

Squats (Barbell or Dumbbell): Execute squats while positioning a barbell on your upper back or clutching dumbbells at your sides. Ensure your back remains erect and your thighs reach a parallel position with the ground. Complete three sets, with each set comprising 10–12 repetitions.

LAQ-Exercise (Image via Getty Images)

Long Arc Quad Stretch: Conclude your regimen with a quad stretch. Elevate one leg, clutching the opposite heel toward your buttocks and sustaining the stretch with your hand. Maintain this position for 20–30 seconds per leg.

Cool-down

Conclude your workout with static stretches, targeting the quadriceps, hamstrings, and calf muscles.

Adapt the weight or resistance levels to align with your fitness level and progressively elevate the intensity. Consistency and precision in your form remain paramount to achieving improved quadriceps through this LAQ exercise routine.

How does the LAQ exercise benefit you?

Isolation of Quadriceps: The LAQ exercise, with its precision, hones in exclusively on the quadriceps, making it an ideal choice for those seeking targeted quad enhancement.

LAQ-Exercise (Image via Getty Images)

Comprehensive Range of Motion Strengthening: By executing leg extensions, the LAQ exercise systematically fortifies the quadriceps across their entire spectrum of motion, from full extension to complete contraction.

Augmented Muscle Definition: Regularly incorporating the LAQ regimen into your workout repertoire can foster heightened muscle definition in the quadriceps, imparting a sculpted appearance to the leg muscles.

Injury Mitigation: Robust quadriceps are instrumental in maintaining knee stability and safeguarding against injuries, especially those involving the patellar tendon. This exercise can act as a prophylactic measure.

LAQ-Exercise (Image via Getty Images)

Symmetrical Leg Progression: The LAQ exercise contributes to balanced leg development, complementing compound leg exercises like squats and lunges, thus fostering symmetry in leg musculature.

Now you can delve into the LAQ exercise routine and include the workout into your next leg day. Try not to be too hard on yourself and enjoy strong and muscular quads.