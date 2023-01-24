Weight Loss Meal Plans: How to Eat Right to Lose Weight

This article brings you the best weight loss meal plans to try out at home. Preparing meals can be confusing during your weight loss journey, and choosing the right food is crucial for optimal results. Meals can be prepared using healthy foods and included in your daily diet.

Low-carb and low-calorie foods help with weight loss and fat loss. High-protein meals are also known to help you lose weight indirectly. A nutritious meal can keep you full and reduce unnecessary hunger and cravings. The weight loss meal plans mentioned below can be the turning point in your fitness journey.

Easy Weight Loss Meals To Explore

Try out these easy and simple meals for your breakfast or evening meal to start with:

Oats with Yogurt

Yogurt and oats are amazing and can be included in various weight-loss meal plans. Yogurt is among the probiotic foods to include in your diet.

Ingredients:

1 cup of rolled oats

2 cups milk (any type)

2 cups low-fat plain or greek yogurt

1 cup fresh fruit, chopped

1 tbsp chia seeds

Honey

Jam (optional)

Berries (optional)

Instructions:

Mix the rolled oats, milk, yogurt, fresh fruits, chia seeds, and honey in a large bowl.

Add fresh berries and jam, if desired. Pour the mixture into glass serving jars.

Cover the jars with a tight-fitting lid, and keep them in the refrigerator overnight. Enjoy chilled.

Yogurt can be included in various weight loss meal plans (Image via Unsplash/Joanna Kosinska)

Chia Seed Pudding

Chia seeds are low-carb and keto-friendly. They can be used to make some of the best high-protein desserts. Chia seeds are rich in dietary fiber and help prevent constipation. They are versatile and can easily be included in various weight-loss meal plans.

Ingredients:

3 tbsps chia seeds

1 cup milk or 1 cup plain yogurt

1 tsp stevia as a sweetener

Berries and seeds for topping

Instructions:

Add the yogurt (or milk) and stevia to the chia seeds and mix well. Pour into glass jars.

Cover the jars well, and keep them in the refrigerator overnight.

Top with berries and seeds, and enjoy chilled.

High Protein Meals to Lose Weight

You can try out these recipes for all major meals, including lunch and dinner:

Chicken Breast in Lemon Mustard Sauce

This meal is ideal for the keto diet and provides all the essential amino acids. Chicken can be included in various weight loss meal plans.

Ingredients:

1 lb chicken breasts, cut into pieces

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

40 grams of butter

2 garlic cloves, minced

1.5 cups of chicken stock

3 - 4 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp mustard paste

Instructions:

Take the chicken pieces in a large bowl.

Marinade the chicken with salt and pepper.

Melt butter in a large pan over medium-high heat.

Cook the chicken for two minutes, and add the lemon and mustard paste.

Cook under low heat until it's tender. Serve with rice.

Lemon Garlic Fish

Fatty fish are among the omega-3-rich foods that reduce chronic inflammation and can be included in various weight loss meal plans.

Fish is a fantastic source of Omega-3 fatty acids (Image via Unsplash/David B Townsend)

Ingredients:

2 salmon fillets

50 grams of butter

1 tbsp lemon juice

Extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp chopped parsley and thyme

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tsp dried basil, to garnish

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Cut the fish fillets into thin pieces.

Marinade the fish with olive oil, lemon juice, chopped parsley, thyme, garlic, salt, and pepper.

Heat some butter in a pan over medium heat.

Cook the fish till it's tender.

Garnish with dried basil and serve with rice.

Low Calorie Meals to Lose Weight

Low-calorie meals include soups and smoothies. Try out this easy recipe for weight loss:

Chocolate Yogurt Smoothie

Yogurt is rich in probiotic bacteria and is among the foods that help with constipation. It can be included in easy weight-loss meal plans.

Ingredients

1 cup plain greek yogurt

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

1 cup of milk (low-fat)

Berries (optional)

Instructions:

Add the milk, yogurt, cocoa powder, and berries into a blender.

Blend for about two minutes till it's smooth.

Pour into a glass and garnish with dark chocolate shreddings.

Smoothies are excellent for weight loss meal plans (Image via Unsplash/Joanna Kosinska)

Weight Loss Meal Plans for Optimal Results

Try out the above-mentioned recipes and include nutritious and healthy foods. Try choosing low-carb and high-protein foods for your weight loss meal plans.

