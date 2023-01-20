Diabetic foot pain is understood as one of the complications of diabetes. Neuropathy and nerve damage are quite common in diabetes, which causes problems such as pain, tingling, and numbness. These symptoms are not restricted to the legs and can be felt throughout the body. Physicians often refer to this discomfort as one of the leading complications of diabetes.

In this article, we will discuss what diabetes pain in the foot feels like, symptoms of diabetic foot pain, how you can properly treat diabetes foot pain, and home remedies for the same.

Exercise can help you with foot pain (Image via Pexels/Jonathan Borba)

Diabetes Pain in Foot

Diabetic foot pain tends to be much different than other types of foot pain such as plantar fasciitis and tendonitis. This foot pain tends to be sharp and is accompanied by a shooting sensation rather than a dull pain. Diabetes pain in the foot is also sometimes accompanied by:

Pins and needle sensation

Tingling and numbness

Pain shoots through your ankles, calves, and thighs

Increased difficulty in walking

Diabetic Foot Pain Symptoms

The signs and symptoms of diabetes foot pain tend to vary between individuals, alongside depending on the specific issue that a person might be facing. These symptoms can include:

Tingling and numbing sensation

Loss of feeling

Painful tingling

Blisters

Skin discoloration

Red streaks

Wounds without pain

Poorly controlled diabetes can also lead to the development of an infection in which an individual might experience redness, fever, shaking, shock, chills, uncontrollable blood sugar, chills, and feeling very sick. If you are experiencing any such symptoms of the infection, it is recommended that you seek emergency medical treatment immediately.

Diabetic Foot Pain Home Remedies

Here are some of the home remedies for diabetic foot pain that you can try:

1. Warm Bath

Warm baths will help in promoting relaxation along with boosting circulation in your body. Taking a warm bath will provide you with instant pain relief. You can also add nettles and chamomile leaves to your bath.

2. Foot Care

Proper foot care is also extremely important as even a simple scratch that goes unnoticed can result in a foot infection or ulcer. You should try wearing supportive socks and shoes. Make sure not to wear tight socks as it can restrict blood flow in your body.

3. Others

You can also take other measures for diabetic foot pain including managing stress levels, exercising every day for about thirty minutes, restricting red meat in your diet, incorporating more fruit into your routine, and taking all the medications prescribed by the doctor. Make sure to get enough exercise to promote healthy blood flow to your feet.

Healthy diet is also beneficial for diabetes pain (Image via Pexels/Jane Doan)

How to Properly Treat Diabetic Foot Pain?

Treating your diabetic foot pain will require you to adopt a comprehensive strategy that will also help in managing your diabetes level.

To treat diabetes pain in your feet, you need to first properly manage your diabetes. Therefore, with the help of medical professionals, you should try to manage your blood sugar levels and keep it in the appropriate range.

You can also work with a nerve pain specialist for individualized treatment strategies for your foot pain. They can also provide you with specific shoes, exercises, and medications that you can try for foot pain.

Diabetic Foot Pain Tips

Here are some tips that you can follow if you are experiencing foot pain along with any of the symptoms mentioned above:

1) Exposure to extreme cold and hot temperatures can have a negative impact on foot pain, which is why it is recommended to avoid such extreme temperatures.

2) Consult your doctor to reduce your blood sugar levels as uncontrolled blood sugar levels can increase the complications arising from diabetes.

Massage can also help with diabetes foot pain (Image via Pexels/Yan Krukao)

Overall, diabetic foot pain tends to be one of the most common complications of diabetes, which also causes shooting pain, numbness, and tingling. One of the most important steps to manage this foot pain is to keep your blood sugar level under control along with keeping your diabetes in check. Other steps that you should take are proper foot care, regular exercise, avoiding extreme temperatures, and more.

