What Are Temple Headaches? Are There Specific Strategies for Relief?

No one likes working or living with temple headaches. Not only are they uncomfortable, but they also influence your work and personal life. As a consequence of headaches, you may feel demotivated to work and may also find loud conversations triggering.

Temple headaches are one of the most common types of headache. These occur or originate primarily in the temporal area of your head. Depending on the type, severity, and frequency of your headaches, you may have to seek treatment accordingly.

Additionally, you may become sensitive to external triggers in the environment. Interestingly, there may be psychological causes underlying your headaches. When you experience headaches consistently, it is best to reach out for help.

Various factors, including our lifestyle contributes to headaches. (Image via Pexels/ Antoni Shkraba Production)

What are Temple Headaches?

Headaches can impact your mental and physical health. (Image via Vecteezy/ YES studio)

We can understand temple headaches with an example. Imagine this—you have been going to work daily, and you experience a bit of a headache. You go back to work and have an intense schedule. As you go through your day, your headaches become worse. Additionally, you experience pain in the temporal region.

Headaches can be of various types and a GP can help you identify temple headache causes. For some, it can be a migraine, which increases sensory sensitivity. Others may experience cluster headaches. These are often linked to stress and alcohol consumption.

The third type, meanwhile, is recognized as tension-type headache, often caused by chronic stress or muscle tension. The causes and severity can differ from person to person, and it becomes essential to identify the type since the nature of treatment can depend on it.

Specific Strategies That You Can Try for Temple Headaches

Here are some strategies to try out. (Image via Vecteezy/ Kamil Macniak)

Your physical and mental health is intricately connected. Chronic headaches should not be taken lightly and need immediate attention. Here are some strategies on how to get rid of temple headaches:

1. Managing stress

Very often, we ignore the presence of stress and continue to go about our daily lives. However, the effects of stress can be insidious, including causing headaches. Stress management techniques, specifically breathing exercises and yoga, can alleviate headaches.

2. Lifestyle changes

One of the biggest contributors to headaches is our lifestyle. We are constantly stuck to our screens, even just before sleeping at night. Incorporating light exercise, investing time in self-care, and staying hydrated are not only important but also essential changes. Even basic and everyday life changes can save you from headaches and migraines!

3. Professional help

While changes in your day-to-day routine are important, medical and professional advice always have a part to play. They can help you with tips on instant relief from headaches and also prescribe medications for managing them. Sometimes, these headaches can be post-traumatic. In those cases, you may have to reach out to a mental health professional.

Now that you know about temple headaches and specific strategies to address them, you can slowly move towards healing. Sometimes, our physical symptoms are indicative of our inner mental state. Irrespective of whether the causes are physical or psychological, a general practitioner can help you with temporal headache treatment.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

