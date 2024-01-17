What are post-traumatic headaches? Is there a link between our trauma and physical health

A blow to the head can leave lasting scars and post-traumatic headaches are common. Head injuries can have an impact on both our physical and mental health. While the physical symptoms are more readily observable, it can take time for the mental health symptoms to become salient. This means that after the traumatic brain injury, we should be on the lookout for signs of potential impact.

Post-traumatic headaches can create a barrier to personal and work functioning. It may affect how you process information, recall memories, or use executive functions. Even after the big impact, you may continue to experience these symptoms. Don't let the injury have a long-term impact on your brain and mind.

Headaches are one of the primary symptoms of an injury to your head. (Image via Vecteezy/ Natallia Krechka)

What are post-traumatic headaches?

Trauma can have an effect on how you process information. (Image via Unsplash/ Ivan Aleksic)

We can experience various types of headache post-concussion. Perhaps the most common form is migraines. Anything in the environment can trigger your headache, especially if it is related to your injury. You may also experience them as a side effect of using medications. As you may notice, there is not a single contributing factor to these headaches. There can be various post-traumatic headache causes.

Most headaches are temporary and go away on their own or with certain medications. However, if they have lasted for some time, it is best to seek professional help. The problem with post-traumatic headaches is that they are also linked to higher psychological distress.

Another common psychological effect is disturbances in sleep. You may experience these problems because of headaches and they may further lead to sleep difficulties. It ends up becoming a vicious cycle.

Is there a connection between past trauma and adult headaches?

Yes there is a connection between past trauma and headaches. (Image via Unsplash/ Brut Carniollus)

Apart from traumatic brain injuries, even past traumatic experiences can lead to headaches in adulthood. Dealing with the aftermath may require you to undergo trauma therapy. Additionally, you may have to work with an integrated team that addresses both your physical and emotional symptoms.

Sometimes, we may even blame ourselves for not doing well. However, it is not because of our ability, but because of the impact that our brain has experienced post-accident.

Some medications may be used to manage the immediate symptoms. However, if you are experiencing post-traumatic headaches, even after taking medicines, you may have to work with a mental health professional. A combination of various traumatic events may affect your well-being. Post-traumatic headache treatment then takes priority in your life.

When the psychological impact of the trauma is addressed, the post-traumatic headaches may go away on their own. Post-traumatic headaches are evidence of the constant interplay between our physical and mental health.

Post-traumatic headaches can lead to both short-term and long-term consequences. As much as we think about our brain, we must also pay attention to our mind and psychological health. Remember that you don't have to go through the cycle of psychological and physical pain alone. You don't have to live with long-lasting effects of trauma in your life, including headaches.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.