What is the Code Red Diet?

The Code Red Diet claims to help you lose 10 pounds per month without any meal replacement, shakes, fat loss pills, fat loss foods, or exercise. It was invented by Cristy Nickel, a popular wellness coach in the health and fitness world. It is a high-fat and low-carb diet, quite similar to that of the ketogenic diet and the paleolithic diet. However, what sets the Code Red Diet apartn is that it emphasizes plant-based foods. This article discusses the guidelines laid out by Cristy and the health benefits of this diet.

Rules of The Code Red Diet

Cristy has laid out 10 rules to follow for weight loss. The rules are:

Sleep at least 7 to 8 hours per night

Drink at least a gallon of water every day

Try to include vegetables with every meal

Restrict yourself to 2 to 3 meals per day without snacking

Avoid alcohol, candy, or sweets

Soda and sugary beverages must be avoided

Sugary coffee, lattes, and mochas must be avoided

The consumption of plain coffee must be limited to 2 times a day

Bread is not allowed on this diet

Meals should be taken before 6:30 pm

Weighing yourself regularly is important while following the Code Red Diet. Cristy says that weighing yourself daily will prevent you from eating unhealthy food. She suggests you measure your dry weight in the morning; remove all clothing and use the restroom to relieve yourself of extra body water before weighing. Keep a record of your weight for your transformation journey.

Junk food must be avoided on this diet (Image via Unsplash Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Foods to Eat on the Code Red Diet

To get the best results from the Code Red Diet, Cristy Nickel recommends including the following foods:

1) Vegetables and other carbs

Almost all vegetables (except potatoes) are allowed on the diet. Cristy advises against eating potatoes due to their carb content as they can cause a spike in insulin levels and cause fat gain. Fruits should be avoided due to their sugar content. Natural sugars can also trigger a spike in your insulin levels and promote fat gain. Fruits available in the market contain more sugar due to genetic modifications.

2) Healthy fats

Like the keto diet, the Code Red Diet includes all healthy fats such as butter, eggs, salmon, seeds, and nuts. However, it has to be kept in mind that certain nuts and seeds contain harmful and inflammatory omega-6 fatty acids. It is best to include fresh and unprocessed animal fats and avoid foods that trigger inflammation.

3) High-protein foods

Protein is the most important nutrient to include in a low-carb diet. High-protein foods are the main replacement for the bulk of the diet. Though energy is provided by healthy fats, protein is mainly involved in the synthesis and repair of tissues. The best sources of highly bioavailable protein include tuna, chicken breast, salmon, tofu, quinoa, turkey, salmon, cottage cheese, and almonds. Cristy also prefers oats and macadamia nuts as sources of plant-based protein.

4. Water and other beverages

When it comes to fluids, this diet has stringent rules. It is suggested to drink at least a gallon of water every day. Consumption of plain sugar-free coffee should be limited to a maximum of 2-3 cups per day. Alcohol and carbonated drinks are not allowed on this diet at all.

Coffee intake should be limited to twice per day (Image via Unsplash/Nathan Dumlao)

Benefits of the Code Red Diet

This diet has certain advantages due to its simple and restrictive structure. Some of the benefits are:

1) Fewer meals

The Code Red Diet would fit perfectly into a hectic lifestyle and hence be easy to follow. You can have one meal at home and carry a lunchbox to work.

2) Working out is not mandatory

This diet does not need to be followed along with exercise to lose weight, though it is recommended to exercise for other benefits.

Can I Follow the Code Red Diet?

Yes, you can follow this diet with proper advice from your nutritionist. However, if you have any existing medical conditions, consult your doctor before starting the Code Red Diet.

