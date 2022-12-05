What to Eat After a Workout to Lose Weight?

To lose weight at a steady and sustainable rate, you have to follow a well-balanced calorie deficit diet and structured workout routine.

However, these alone are not enough to optimize your weight loss — proper meal timing and macronutrient ratios are essential to build muscle mass while losing fat to avoid the dreaded 'skinny fat' physique.

Many people make the mistake of gorging on excess calories after intense workouts. While this is ideal for someone trying to bulk up, it's harmful for those trying to lose weight.

Intense workouts like running, cycling, weightlifting, and swimming can drain you of essential glycogen reserves, which are pivotal for recovery, hydration, strength, and performance. Muscle damage caused by such workouts also requires adequate protein intake for inducing muscle repair, hypertrophy, and strength gains.

In this article, we will examine key rules you need to follow post-workout to lose weight effectively.

What to Eat after Workout?

Here're some tips:

1) Consume adequate protein

Higher levels of protein intake have a plethora of benefits, including:

Make you feel fuller, reduces hanger pangs

Helps build and maintain lean muscle mass

Good for bone health

Prevents age-related sarcopenia (involuntary muscle loss)

Creates thermogenic effect

Boosts metabolism

Lowers blood pressure

For your post workout meal, try to avoid exceeding 30-40 grams of protein to enhance absorption.

Make sure to consume around 0.8-1 grams per pound of bodyweight daily. If you're over 30% body fat, you can use your height in centimeters to calculate your protein intake.

2) Do not miss out on carbohydrates

Another major mistake is avoiding carbohydrates after workouts. If you're trying to achieve body recomposition (aiming to lose weight while gaining muscle), you have to add high quality complex carbohydrates to your post-workout meals.

Not only do carbs replenish glycogen stores that are necessary for proper muscle functioning, they also help with muscle recovery and growth due to their protein-sparing properties.

Consume around 20-60 grams of carbohydrates within 1-2 hours of training for optimal results. If you regularly take creatine, carbohydrates can help increase uptake, especially during the loading phase.

3) Replenish your fluid level

Sweating during exercise leads to loss of fluids and electrolytes, which are essential for performance, regulating body temperature, preventing cramping and lubricating the joints. Your body can lose nearly a liter of water in an hour of exercise.

Another trick that can help you lose weight and avoid binge-eating post workout is consuming a tall glass of water before your meal. That will temporarily boost metabolism and help you consume lesser calories.

Bonus Tips

Avoid consuming only protein after a workout; add in some carbs. Otherwise, some of the protein will be broken down for glycogen.

If you're performing cardio-intensive workouts, focus on hydration, sodium, potassium, magnesium, and carbohydrate levels.

If you're into strength training, prioritize protein and quality carbs.

Avoid foods like cookies, candies, and sugary drinks

Eight Sample Post-Workout Meals To Lose Weight

1) Scrambled eggs and sweet potatoes, with added vegetables, spices and black pepper

2) Whey Protein shake with a teaspoon of honey/peanut butter

3) Oatmeal mixed with whey protein, nuts, and banana slices

4) Greek Yogurt with blueberries and whey protein

5) Whole-grain wraps stuffed with chicken, turkey, or any other lean protein source and vegetables

6) Chocolate milkshake with a scoop of whey protein and fruits

7) Fruit and vegetable smoothie, with added whey protein

8) 2 chapatis with 200 grams grilled chicken and healthy veggies

Takeaway

A post-workout meal with high protein and adequate carbohydrates is essential to maximize muscle gain and fat loss. Remember that calorie deficit is the king at the end of the day to lose weight.

