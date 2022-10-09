What Foods Did Aaron Rodgers Cut Out From His Diet In Order To Stay Fit?

Aaron Rodgers, star of the Green Bay Packers, reportedly signed a four-year extension deal worth roughly $200 million, which made him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

While the 38-year-old isn't getting any younger, he managed to prove to the Packers that he's still got it in him. He has previously stated that he would love to play into his 40s, and his new multimillion-dollar contract will keep him busy until he's 43.

In competitive football, the older one gets, the harder it gets to not only keep up with the insane demands of the sport, but also deal with the influx of young players every year. Naturally, it becomes important to stay on top of one's game and diet to match up with the juniors. This is exactly the problem that Rodgers has to deal with.

At 38, the star player has a fitness routine in order to keep him game-ready. Moroever, Aaron Rodgers chooses to avoid certain foods that could hamper his productivity on the field. In this piece, we'll examine his diet and the foods he cuts out from it.

What Foods Does Aaron Rodgers Cut Out From His Diet?

Aaron Rodgers has been very strict with his diet, a conscious choice that has helped him make leaps on the field. He even reached out to fellow veteran Tom Brady, who helped him sort out his eating situation even further, considering Brady himself is even more stringent when it comes to his diet.

Rodgers has been injury-free since 2017, and most of it is owing to his dietary changes. The player says that foods like gluten, dairy, and caffeine are off-limits for him.

In January 2021, Aaron Rodgers made an appearance on the Pat McAffee show, where he attributed his success to his decision to cut gluten and dairy from his diet, explaining:

"Cutting gluten, and probably most importantly for me and my own blood type, dairy, out of my diet has really made a difference in my body. It's just changed the way my joints respond. It's changed the way my skin and body respond. I don't feel bloated all the time, I don't feel kind of slow and foggy."

Apparently, Aaron Rodgers was also a caffeine-freak. In 2014, he would frequent his local coffee shop twice or thrice a day for his daily fix. However, he then decided to give up coffee altogether, and now only allows a small amount of caffeine in his system in the form of the occasional cup of green tea, which has enabled him to feel more balanced and energized throughout the day, and even helped him get better sleep at night.

It comes as no surprise that most NFL players cut back on coffee, if not choosing to completely eliminate it from their diets. Caffeine can greatly hamper your sleep cycle, leaving your sleeping patterns disrupted, which can affect the amount of sleep your body gets, in turn affecting the rate of recovery. This, simply, is something no pro player can afford as so much of their on-field performance is directly affected by the quality of their rest and recovery.

Conclusion

Aaron Rodgers is trying his best to cope with the changing demands of his body, and he seems to be doing great in that department. Rodgers has been in stellar form and will look to keep improving on the field. There is little doubt that his dietary modifications will play a crucial role in his game, and we can only expect him to age backwards, considering the amount of effort he puts into eating right.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like Aaron Rodger's diet? Yes No 0 votes so far