What happened to Bronny James? LeBron's son suffers heart attack during workout

Bronny James, the talented son of LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, recently had a worrisome health incident during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California.

In this article, we delve into the details surrounding Bronny's situation, his current status and his future in the basketball realm.

Who is Bronny James?

Bronny (left) and LeBron James (Image via Getty)

In the basketball world, the 18-year-old Bronny James, son of LeBron James - the all-time NBA top scorer - has been making quite a name for himself.

Committed to USC and following in his father's footsteps with dreams of joining the NBA, Bronny holds the 20th ranking in the country in the 2023 class, according to ESPN.

What happened to LeBron James' son?

The James family requests privacy and respect (Image via Getty)

During a recent practice, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest, raising waves of concern throughout the basketball community. Immediate medical attention was provided, and he was swiftly taken to the hospital.

After being placed under intensive care, Bronny was later moved to general care. Thankfully, his health condition has stabilized, and he's now on the road to recovery.

The James family, including LeBron and Savannah James, expressed their immense gratitude to the medical and athletic staff at USC for their dedicated efforts in ensuring the best safety of their athletes. During this difficult time, they have requested respect and privacy.

What is a cardiac arrest?

Cardiac episode (Image via Freepik/Wayhomestudio)

A cardiac arrest is a sudden and serious medical event where the heart's normal electrical activity is disrupted, which leads to the heart not being able to pump blood effectively.

In Bronny's case, the quick response of medical staff and their prompt action in providing intensive care played a very crucial role in his recovery.

As Bronny recuperates and continues his basketball journey, fans and well-wishers are offering their unwavering support and good wishes. The basketball community eagerly awaits the rise of the emerging star, who's set to continue the legacy of his legendary father, LeBron James.