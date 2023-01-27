It's no secret that fruits are healthy for you, but do you wonder what's the best time to eat fruits? Is it right after you wake up, or is it in the evening?

Well, here’s everything you need to know about the best time to eat fruits, along with the health benefits they offer. Before diving further, let’s find out what benefits fruit offers.

Benefits of fruits

Great source of nutrients and vitamins

Fruits are an amazing source of essential minerals, vitamins, and nutrients. Moreover, they contain phytonutrients too. Regular consumption of different types of fruits is one of the best ways to keep energy levels stimulated and prevent nutrient deficiency.

Fruits have high fiber

Fruits have anti-carcinogenic properties. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

Dietary fiber present in fruits helps keep cholesterol in check and reduces chances of type 2 diabetes and obesity. Fiber and potassium-rich fruits such as apples, bananas, and strawberries have anti-carcinogenic properties that reduce risk of cancer too.

Manage blood pressure

Fruits that are rich in potassium, such as oranges and bananas, can help regulate blood pressure. Moreover, they're low in fat and carbs, so they're a healthier option than other options.

Regulate digestion

Fruits have laxative properties that work wonders when it comes to easing digestion and preventing gut problems. Fiber-rich fruits also reduce risk of kidney stones. Other benefits include hydrating the body, aiding in weight management, reducing chances of cardiovascular disease, and nourishing hair and skin.

Overall, eating fruit is significant when it comes to leading a disease-free and happy life. Having them regularly is sure to keep many health problems at bay. While they're all healthy and nutritious, let's find out the ideal time to consume fruit.

What is the best time to eat fruits?

In the morning

Eating fruits in the morning aids in digestion. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

Yes, various studies and research have shown that the best time to eat fruits is in the morning. That's due to the high fructose content in fruits. Studies suggest that that helps with digestion and detoxification and also works well with weight management.

As fruits can be easily broken down into nutrients and smoothly digested, it's important to consume them before you require an energy boost to kickstart your day. Medical experts also recommend consuming fruits right after you wake up on an empty stomach, as it provides the body with the best mixture of essential vitamins, nutrients, and other important compounds.

Between meals

Another good time to eat fruits is in between meals. Eating fruit in between meals is quite good and healthy, as it keeps you full for a long time and also prevents cravings and unhealthy snacking. Another reason why you shout eat fruits in between meals is because the body breaks down food and secretes enzymes to digest the fruit.

So, now that you know about the best time to have fruits, have them regularly to keep your body and mind healthy and active. Some of the most nutritious fruits that you must eat daily include apples, papayas, guavas, kiwis, watermelons, bananas, and oranges. You can eat them raw or blend them into delicious smoothies and juices.

